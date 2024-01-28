5 best trade packages Warriors can get for Andrew Wiggins amid latest reports

Andrew Wiggins had a solid game in the Golden State Warriors’ double-overtime 145-144 loss to the LA Lakers on Saturday. “Wiggs” finished with 22 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 41 minutes. The former All-Star’s output was the most he has scored since he had 25 on Dec. 18 versus the Denver Nuggets.

Golden State, after the loss to the LA Lakers, has dropped to 19-23. The Dubs are 12th in the Western Conference, two games behind LA for the 10th spot and last play-in tournament berth. Steph Curry has been playing great but the Warriors desperately need to bolster their roster.

Based on a report by NBA insider Marc Stein, the Warriors are “most open” to trading Andrew Wiggins to improve the supporting cast around Curry. The value Golden State can get in return remains uncertain. Andrew Wiggins is playing well below his 2021-22 season when he helped the Dubs win the championship.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. might need to sweeten any deal to move the 2014 No. 1 pick. He may have to add a coveted first-round pick to get significant value out of the former All-Star.

The Warriors could trade Andrew Wiggins to one of the teams on this list:

#5 Utah Jazz

The Golden State Warriors are expected to “sell low” with Andrew Wiggins as the former All-Star’s play has significantly dropped. Moving him to the Utah Jazz together with a 2028 first-round pick for Kelly Olynyk and rookie Taylor Hendricks could benefit both teams.

Olynyk’s minutes and production have dropped since coming off the bench most of the time this season. He is competing for minutes with John Collins and Walker Kessler for the starting center spot. Hendricks, meanwhile, was the No. 9 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. He has struggled to gain minutes behind Lauri Markkanen and Simon Fontecchio.

Expand Tweet

Moving on from Wiggins could also free the Golden State Warriors from the brutal second apron and they also get a versatile big man. Olynyk is also hitting 43.0% from deep this season, which will be something the Dubs will be happy to utilize.

Hendricks will develop under the Warriors’ system the way they did with Jonathan Kuminga. Parting with a first-round pick will be tough but Golden State desperately needs to retool around Steph Curry.

Andrew Wiggins may perform better without the limelight and heavy expectations in Utah. The Jazz will have another first-round draft pick in their rebuild.

#4 Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have been trying to find their right starting small forward over the last two seasons. They have asked Derrick Jones Jr. and even guard Josh Green to play that role for them. To fix the situation, they could move Tim Hardaway Jr. and Green for Andrew Wiggins and a 2028 first-round pick from Golden State.

“Wiggs” gets the starting small forward spot while the draft pick will be the sweetener. The Warriors get Hardaway who will be a plug-and-play addition off the bench with his outside shooting. Green seems ready to have a two-way impact in the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Golden State’s payroll gets a little bit of breathing room if the trade happens.

#3 Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly looking for a veteran to add a little more stability to the team. They also have a logjam at the center position with Jalen Duren, James Wiseman and Isaiah Stewart on the roster.

Detroit might be willing to engage the Golden State Warriors in a trade if Andrew Wiggins goes with a first-round pick for Stewart and Bojan Bogdanovic. “Beef Stew” could be the Dubs’ future starting center or a backup to Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Expand Tweet

Bogdanovic will flourish in Steve Kerr’s system. Surrounding Steph Curry with a 41.6% 3-point shooter will bode well for the Warriors. “Bogey” is 34 years old but he can arguably provide more than Wiggins, particularly in late-game situations.

Both Pistons players are team-friendly contracts which should benefit the Warriors as well.

#2 Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers and Buddy Hield have reportedly not been on the same page for an extension. Golden State could take advantage of this and try to ship Andrew Wiggins and a first-round pick for Hield and Jalen Smith.

Hield’s bigger value may depend on what the Warriors are planning to do with Klay Thompson. If the Dubs let “Game 6 Klay” go as an unrestricted free agent, they may already have an in-house replacement.

Hield’s addition will immediately help the Warriors. He is another deadeye shooter who can start or come off the bench. The trio of Steph Curry, Thompson and Hield will be a nightmare to defend. Jalen Smith can come off the bench and will have a bigger role to play next season.

The Pacers can use Andrew Wiggins as a backup to Pascal Siakam or allow the two to work together in a small ball lineup. Golden State’s first-round pick will be coveted by Indiana.

#1 Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly going to be active leading into next month’s trade deadline. Golden State may try to engage in talks centered around Alex Caruso for Andrew Wiggins.

The Warriors could offer “Wiggs” and two future first-round picks for Caruso and Patrick Williams. Chicago didn’t offer Williams an extension so he will become an unrestricted free agent after this season. The Bulls could get value out of him by agreeing to a trade.

If Chicago insists on two first-round picks for Caruso, the trade might not happen at all. But if the Dubs are that desperate to contend for the championship in a healthy Steph Curry year, they may cave in.

Expand Tweet

DeMar DeRozan could also be likely gone by next month or the end of the season. Andrew Wiggins can slot in the small forward role and may regain his form outside of the circus that follows the Dubs. The two first-round picks will be the Bulls’ biggest reasons to agree to a trade.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!