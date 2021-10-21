5 best value forwards for daily DraftKings and FanDuel fantasy basketball for October 21st | 2021-22 NBA season

Days where there are not many NBA games on the schedule make for complicated fantasy basketball roster building. October 21st features three total showdowns with six different teams that are widely expected to make the postseason.

All games and their listed start times:

Dallas Mavericks (0-0) at Atlanta Hawks (0-0) | 7:30 PM EST

Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) at Miami Heat (0-0) | 8:00 PM EST

Los Angeles Clippers (0-0) at Golden State Warriors (1-0) | 10 PM EST

A handful of players mentioned on the injury report as "out" and qualified as fantasy basketball forwards are Danillo Gallinari, Jalen Johnson, Bobby Portis, Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye, Serge Ibaka, Nicolas Batum, and Jonathan Kuminga.

The two forward positions feature the largest pool of players in fantasy basketball, and I will often reference DraftKings and FanDuel player salaries.

Here are five players I would recommend drafting in daily fantasy basketball on October 21st, 2021.

#5 Terance Mann

Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Clippers

Estimated Salary: $4,000 - $5,000

Terance Mann is someone I have my eye on as a candidate for the NBA's Most Improved Player Award. If that comes to fruition early on, his daily fantasy basketball salary will grow to reflect that, but early on Mann could return value.

Him being the sixth lowest priced active Los Angeles Clippers player is too good to pass up on fantasy basketball day with only three scheduled games. The absence of Kawhi Leonard leaves an offensive vacancy that will need to be filled by multiple teammates, possibly including Mann.

We all remember what the Florida State product did against the Utah Jazz in game seven of the conference semifinals last season.

The Golden State Warriors also lack perimeter defense for small wings such as Mann - particularly in their second unit.

#4 De'Andre Hunter

Atlanta Hawks Media Day

Estimated Salary: $4,000-$5,000

I understand anyone who is hesitant to put their fantasy basketball fate in the hands of a player coming off a injury riddled prior season. At the same time, Hunter's price point and potential production is hard to ignore.

In the 23 games De'Andre Hunter appeared last season, he averaged 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 0.8 steals in 29.5 minutes per night. That includes seven games where his scoring total was at least 20, and a 33 point career-high night.

Hunter is a 23-years-old, former fourth overall selection who is just entering his third NBA season. A jump in contribution would not be shocking, and an offensive matchup like the Hawks against the Mavericks is a fantasy basketball dream.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar