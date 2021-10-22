5 best value forwards for daily DraftKings and FanDuel fantasy basketball for October 22nd | 2021-22 NBA season

Daily fantasy basketball participants have ten NBA games to build a roster out of and monitor on October 22nd, 2021. On the 21st, my five value forwards were Terance Mann, De'Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Luke Kennard.

With the results fully registered from both DraftKings and FanDuel, let's review my predictions. Mann ($4,500 DK) and Reddish ($3,900 DK) were stellar projections, as both players tallied an identical 27.25 fantasy basketball points. De'Andre Hunter punched above his weight class with 22.75 points at a salary of $4,700.

My top two recommendations of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Luke Kennard were also productive, but to a slightly lesser extent. Hardaway still returned, what I would consider, a fair return on his $6,400 evaluation with 19 fantasy basketball points. Kennard, meanwhile, was an extremely low risk at his $3,300 salary, and he managed 14.75 points.

It was not a bad start to my fantasy basketball predictions. As for the 22nd, here are the five forwards whom I think have the best fantasy basketball value:

#5 Kyle Kuzma

Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors

Estimated salary: $5,700

Kyle Kuzma made his debut for the Washington Wizards alongside Bradley Beal, Spencer Dinwiddie and Montrezl Harrell this Wednesday. Kuzma was expected to shoulder more offensive responsibility than he did during his time with the LA Lakers, and that proved true in game one.

His final statline was 22 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes of playing time against the Toronto Raptors. He attempted the second-most shot attempts, only trailing Beal, on his way to 38.25 DraftKings fantasy basketball points.

Beal is listed as questionable for today's showdown against the Indiana Pacers. If the Wizards' leading scorer is sidelined, Kuzma could become a focal point of the offense and submit a significant fantasy basketball production.

#4 Josh Giddey

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz

Expected Salary: $4,100 - $5,300

The 19-year-old Australian point guard, who stands at 6' 8", didn't record a mind-blowing statline on his debut. His final tally was a mere four points, ten rebounds and three assists while shooting two of seven from the field in 28 minutes.

Those numbers were good for a total of 20.5 DraftKings fantasy basketball points on a budget salary of $3,800. Depending on your site of choice, Giddey's price did not jump much at all.

The difference in defense between the Utah Jazz and tonight's Houston Rockets is gargantuan, though. So the Oklahoma City Thunder are going to give their most recent lottery pick the minutes needed to produce, and his salary is low enough that I would strongly consider him for your daily fantasy basketball rosters.

