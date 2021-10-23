5 best value forwards for daily DraftKings and FanDuel fantasy basketball for October 23rd | 2021-22 NBA season

The NBA season is in full effect at this point, along with daily fantasy basketball. October 23rd introduces back-to-back debuts for any team within the association, with seven rosters set to see the floor after playing last night.

Back-to-back games can be tricky to maneuver for fantasy basketball participants because of changing variables. If a certain player has just logged 30 minutes the night prior, then the chances of underwhelming play increase while bench players gain more opportunities. You also have to take into account how close their previous matchup was, their opponents' rest, etc.

There are eight NBA games scheduled for October 23rd, but only seven are available for fantasy basketball owners to build a roster from on both DraftKings and FanDuel. For some reason, the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers matchups are not part of these daily fantasy basketball sites. Here are the seven other showdowns that are in play.

Miami Heat (1-0) at Indiana Pacers (0-2)

Dallas Mavericks (0-1) at Toronto Raptors (1-1)

Detroit Pistons (0-1) at Chicago Bulls (2-0)

New Orleans Pelicans (0-2) at Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0)

Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) at San Antonio Spurs (1-1)

Phoenix Suns (1-1) at Portland Trail Blazers (0-1)

Memphis Grizzlies (1-0) at Los Angeles Clippers (0-1)

For the slate, here are the five forwards I would recommend for your daily fantasy basketball roster.

#5 Naz Reid

New Orleans Pelicans v Minnesota Timberwolves

Estimated salary: $4,200

The Minnesota Timberwolves face off against the New Orleans Pelicans in a game that will likely be an offensive shootout with scarce defensive impact. If you also consider the fact that the Pelicans played the Bulls just one night before having to travel to Minnesota, Timberwolves players should have an added appeal to fantasy basketball owners.

Naz Reid is probably not the player that pops into most people's minds when conversing about the Wolves, he may not even be fifth. That's exactly why his fantasy basketball salary is set as low as it is.

The backup big man has proved his production and should be a staple for around 20 minutes a night in Chris Finch's gameplan. Reid is a scoring punch off the bench who can play alongside Karl-Anthony Towns or as the lone big man on the floor.

A low salary valuation accompanied by notable opportunities through playing time always catches my eye when building daily fantasy basketball rosters, and Naz Reid fits that description well.

#4 Cameron Johnson

Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns

Estimated salary: $4,000

The Phoenix Suns are on a road trip of their own. The defending Western Conference champions are scheduled to play the Trail Blazers after a grueling battle with the Los Angeles Lakers last night that resulted in a huge victory.

Coming away with a win against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook was priority number one, and that means mission accomplished. However, the close nature of the game led to heavy minutes for the entirety of Phoenix's starting lineup: Chris Paul (29 minutes), Devin Booker (34), Mikal Bridges (35), Jae Crowder (35) and Deandre Ayton (33).

I would expect increased roles from their bench in Portland, which lacks notable depth. Cameron Johnson is a safe bet to be their primary option outside the starting five, and his fantasy basketball salary is low.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar