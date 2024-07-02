5 biggest contracts in NBA history after Jayson Tatum's $314 million extension with Boston Celtics

As the NBA continues to grow in popularity, so do the players' contracts. For the third straight offseason, a team has offered the largest deal in the history of the sport.

Since the supermax extension has been introduced, players have inked massive contracts when eligible. The latest to do so is Jayson Tatum, who signed a five-year deal with the Boston Celtics worth $314 million.

Following this historic contract signing, here's a look at some of the biggest deals in NBA history.

Five largest contracts in NBA history

5) Anthony Edwards/Tyrese Haliburton

Anthony Edwards (Imagn)

Coming in at No. 5 is a pair of rookie max extensions from last summer. Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton signed five-year deals worth $244.6 million. These contracts could end up going as high as $260 million by the end.

Edwards is fresh off a dominant postseason run with the Minnesota Timberwolves, reaching the conference finals. Meanwhile, Haliburton has emerged as one of the NBA's top point guards while also leading the Pacers just as far in the playoffs.

4) Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal (Imagn)

While he was still with the Washington Wizards, Bradley Beal signed what was the largest contract in NBA history at the time. During the 2022 offseason, he inked a max contract with Washington for $251 million over five years.

Beal's contract also included a no-trade clause, which was put into effect last summer. He was eventually dealt to the Phoenix Suns, where he has formed a big three with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

3) Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic (Imagn)

About a month after Beal had signed his deal with the Wizards, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets broke the record for the largest contract. They signed their superstar big man to a five-year deal worth $276.1 million.

By the end of his contract, Jokic is going to be making $62.8 million. This is a good investment for the Nuggets, as he has delivered them a championship along with winning the MVP thrice.

2) Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown (Imagn)

Last summer, Jaylen Brown made NBA history with his contract on various fronts. Along with it being the biggest ever at the time, it was also the first $300+ million deal.

Brown's contract is valued at $285.3 million over five years and could grow to as high as $303.7 million.

Since being drafted by the Boston Celtics, Brown has become a pillar of the franchise. His biggest accomplishment came last season when he was awarded the Finals MVP honors.

1) Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum (IMAGN)

As mentioned above, the biggest contract in history belongs to Jayson Tatum. The Celtics have invested deeply into their two star forwards, with their contracts totaling over $600 million.

At 26, Tatu is a five-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA, one-time conference finals MVP and one-time champion. Last season, the Celtics star averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

