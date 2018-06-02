5 biggest losses in the career of Steph Curry

Even though there have been a lot of positives in Steph Curry's career, there have been some bumps in the road as well.

It's hard to imagine, but Steph Curry has been on the wrong side of his share of blowouts during his career...

Wardell Stephen Curry, or simply known as Steph, is one of the premier superstars in the NBA today. Curry rose to national prominence when he led a mid-major in Davidson to the Elite Eight in 2008 before eventually losing to Kansas.

In the 2009 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors selected Curry with the seventh pick overall. Notable NBA players taken before him that year included Blake Griffin (first), James Harden (third), Tyreke Evans (fourth), and Ricky Rubio (fifth).

It's hard to believe, but after the 2018 NBA Finals, Curry would have completed his ninth season in the NBA. Throughout his NBA career, he's led the Warriors to two NBA Championships (2015 and 2017), with the potential of a third if they defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers this year.

In addition to reaching the pinnacle with his team, Curry has several individual accolades to speak for in his career including being the NBA MVP twice (2015 and 2016), but he does not have an NBA Finals MVP honor yet. Curry is also a five-time NBA All-Star and a two-time All-NBA First Team selection.

With the ups of being a superstar in the NBA, there are also downs. This article is going to take a look a the five worst blowout losses that Curry played in throughout his nine-year career. While some expect most of this list to be early in his career, there is actually a game from this season on the list.

Let's start the list with that game from this past January...

#5 Golden State Warriors 99-129 Utah Jazz (January 30, 2018): 30-point loss

Steph Curry couldn't get his shot going this past January against the Utah Jazz...

The Golden State Warriors may have gone 41-10 during the 51 starts Steph Curry made for them this season, but there was a disastrous game at the end of January this season against the Utah Jazz.

Coming off of a three-game winning streak, the Warriors headed to Utah where they absolutely couldn't stop them defensively. Nearly four of the Jazz starters had 20 points, with Ricky Rubio leading the way scoring 23; while adding on 11 assists.

Curry's shot wasn't there on this night as he was 4-for-13 including only 1-for-7 from three-point range. As a team, the Warriors shot 46% from the field, but only 20% from three.

For the game, Curry would end up with 14 points, 5 assists, and 2 rebounds. Though this is one of the more embarrassing losses in Curry's career, he had the last laugh as the Warriors are in the NBA Finals; while the Utah Jazz lost in the Western Conference Semifinals to the Houston Rockets.