5 Biggest NBA contracts signed in the 2019-20 season

Kevin Durant made the move from Golden State Warriors to the Brooklyn Nets this year

NBA franchises have authorized their front office personnel to hand out large contracts to the talent that determines each team's success. DeMarcus Cousins, due to repeated injuries, has fallen from grace and he had to settle for a second one-year contract at $3.5 million which is less than the $5.3 million the Warriors gave him last season.

Nikola Vucevic, of the Orlando Magic, turned his first All-Star appearance and a double-double season average in points and rebounds into a 4-year $100 million contract. Pascal Siakam, of the Toronto Raptors, got a 4-year $130 million contract extension. However, these deals are far from the richest deals signed this season.

It may also surprise many that neither of Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kevin Durant signed the biggest deal this year. Here is a quick look at the five biggest contract signings this season.

Note: Only new contract signings and not contract extensions on existing contracts have been considered here. Hence, you will not find the likes of Ben Simmons or Damian Lillard on this list.

#5 Dallas Mavericks - Kristaps Porzingis: 5 years, $158 million

The Unicorn in action

There must have been major advancements in the medical treatment of professional sports injuries because NBA franchises do not seem deterred in the least bit when it comes to handing out big deals for players injured or returning from a major injury. Kristaps Porzingis fits this category.

Formerly a first-round pick of the New York Knicks, Porzingis was traded last season before the trade deadline to the Dallas Mavericks. He was still recuperating from a left ACL tear and this caused him to miss the entire 2018/19 season.

The Mavericks front office is excited about the pairing of Luka Doncic and Porzingis because they gave him a 5-year $158 million contract. At the moment, he is averaging 19 ppg and 8.1 rpg.

