5 biggest NBA storylines to watch out for after the All-Star break

The NBA has entered the home stretch of the season with the 2022 All-Star Weekend in the bag. All teams have around 20-plus games left on their schedule and it will be all about getting into the best position possible heading into the playoffs.

The All-Star break will officially end on Thursday as the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. As fun as the first half of the season was, let's take a look at the five most interesting storylines to watch out for during the remainder of the regular season.

#5 Who will win the NBA MVP Award?

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

For the first time in years, there is no clear favorite to win the NBA MVP Award. Joel Embiid is arguably the most dominating presence in the league today, while Giannis Antetokounmpo is having a better season than when he won his previous two MVPs.

The reigning MVP Nikola Jokic is having the best season ever in terms of Player Efficiency Rating (PER). While everyone is aware that Steph Curry is capable of going on monster scoring runs, as seen in the recent All-Star game when he exploded for 50 points. Kevin Durant, Ja Morant and DeMar DeRozan will all likely get some consideration too, which makes the MVP race really interesting.

#4 Can the Phoenix Suns hold the fort while Chris Paul recovers?

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns entered the All-Star break with the best record in the NBA at 48-10. Chris Paul has been the best player for the Suns all season long, but he's expected to miss the next six to eight weeks. This is due to a hand injury he suffered in the Suns' final game before the break.

With the Golden State Warriors just 6.5 games behind the Suns, one question looms large. Will Devin Booker and the rest of the Suns be able to hold the fort until Paul returns, possibly towards the end of the season?

Booker will surely get more time at point guard and the Suns' depth is among the best in the league. For what it's worth, the Suns are 2-0 without Paul since he arrived in Phoenix last season.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Suns star Chris Paul has suffered a right thumb avulsion fracture and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks. Suns star Chris Paul has suffered a right thumb avulsion fracture and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks.

