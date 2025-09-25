The new season means a new chapter for the Dallas Mavericks, following a tumultuous year last season, when they traded their former franchise star Luka Doncic, to the LA Lakers.

Ad

The Mavericks are looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs last season, losing in the play-in tournament against the eight-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

The team is also parading a new crop of players bannered by Anthony Davis, top pick Cooper Flagg, and D'Angelo Russell, who is expected to be the team's main point guard while Kyrie Irving continues to recover from his ACL injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ahead of the training camp, here are the five biggest questions for the Dallas Mavericks.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

5 biggest questions for Dallas Mavericks entering 2025-26 NBA season training camp

1) Can D'Angelo Russell hold the forth before Kyrie Irving returns?

D'Angelo Russell signed with the Mavericks on a two-year, $13 million deal this offseason. His signing is expected to give the team a veteran point guard while Kyrie Irving remains on the sidelines with an ACL injury.

Russell played for the Brooklyn Nets last season, averaging 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

Ad

Russell will be crucial in the Mavericks' campaign next season as he is expected to be a reliable contributor as a starter during Irving's recovery, and possible as a bench player when he returns to the squad.

2. Can Cooper Flagg impress in just his rookie season?

Cooper Flagg has been a highly-touted prospect throughout the pre-draft process. With the Mavericks, he will immediately be expected to grow in a winning culture, as the team intends to contend for the title this year.

Ad

Rookies are not typically expected to provide contributions to a winning squad. Flagg's case will be different as he is seen to be the team's starting forward alongside veterans Davis, Russell, and Irving.

Flagg, who is also poised to be the team's future cornerstone, will carry more pressure than any rookie this season with the Mavericks.

3. Will we see a healthy Anthony Davis in Dallas?

Anthony Davis only played nine games for the Mavericks last season after injuring his quad in just his first game with the team.

Ad

Davis averaged 20.0 points, and 101 rebounds per game last year with the Mavericks. Now slated as the team's leader, Davis will need to stay healthy to deliver on the trust the franchise has bestowed on him since the Doncic trade.

4. Will Dereck Lively II have a third-year leap?

Dereck Lively II will be entering his third year in the NBA. Without Luka Doncic, there is pressure on Lively to expand his game beyond rim running.

Ad

Lively averaged 8.7 points, and 7.5 rebounds per game last season. With Davis expected to slide down to the power forward position, the 21-year-old Lively will need to show his wares to prove that he can still be the team's starting center next season.

5. Will Nico Harrison change the narrative around the Mavericks?

Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has carried the stigma of trading Luka Doncic last year. The only way he can change the narrative for the squad is to prove they could win with their current team.

There is great pressure for Harrison to have his redemption following an incredibly unpopular decision last season. Perhaps that is the biggest subplot for the Mavericks throughout the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.