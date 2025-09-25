The Golden State Warriors did not make many moves during the offseason, choosing instead to stick with most of their roster. Even so, the core trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green is more than capable of keeping the team competitive and leading them to success.

That said, their 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2025 playoffs highlighted several weaknesses that need to be addressed. With training camp for the 2025-2026 season approaching, here are five questions the Warriors will need to answer if they want to take the next step.

5 biggest questions for Golden State Warriors entering 2025-26 NBA season training camp

#1 Can Jimmy Butler regain his All-Star form?

The mid-season addition of Jimmy Butler was extremely crucial for the Golden State Warriors, with the team boasting a 23-7 record in the games he played. However, his averages of 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game were lower than his All-Star days during his peak in Minnesota and Miami.

Butler is the most capable of becoming the player that Golden State needs to take the weight off Stephen Curry.

#2 Who will Stephen Curry’s backcourt partner be in the starting lineup?

The Warriors have always had a roster filled heavily with guards, and that trend carries into the 2025–2026 season as well. Stephen Curry is a lock in the starting lineup, but the question is who will join him in the backcourt.

Last season, both Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield had opportunities to start alongside him. Now De’Anthony Melton is back in the mix after fully recovering from the injury that ended his 2024–2025 campaign early. Steve Kerr will be expected to try out different combinations before settling on the backcourt that works best.

#3 Can Brandin Podzemski continue to improve?

Brandin Podzemski made real progress last season, putting up better numbers than his rookie year, even though his minutes stayed about the same. If he continues to come off the bench as the sixth man, he will be expected to fulfill the role of the second unit’s primary scorer.

If he keeps building his game, it could give Steve Kerr the confidence to lean on him more often. That would also give Steph some much-needed breathers as he gets older and enters his 17th season.

#4 For how long does Jonathan Kuminga remain a Warrior?

Jonathan Kuminga’s contract has been one of the biggest stories around the team this offseason. Neither party seems close to finding common ground. Kuminga’s camp reportedly feels he deserves to be earning about $30 million per year, while the Warriors have only put a three-year, $75.2 million offer on the table.

With the season just weeks away, there is still no real progress on a deal. Many believe that Kuminga might follow the path Cam Thomas took with the Brooklyn Nets by accepting the qualifying offer.

#5 How do the Warriors replace Kevon Looney?

The Golden State Warriors will need to find a way to replace Kevon Looney, who left during the offseason. Losing their most reliable center leaves them undersized, potentially requiring Draymond Green to take on more minutes at the five.

One possible solution could be targeting Al Horford. He would also bring championship experience to the Warriors and serve as a mentor for young frontcourt players like Quinten Post, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Gui Santos.

