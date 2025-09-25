5 biggest questions for New York Knicks entering 2025-26 NBA season training camp

The New York Knicks are gearing up for the new season with high expectations. Longtime coach Tom Thibodeau was fired at the end of the season and replaced with former Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown. Brown laid out his vision for the team and hinted that star player Jalen Brunson might play off the ball more in some sets.
At the New York media day, the team introduced Brown formally. His speech gave a lot of hints, as well as a lot of questions to answer, as the team now faces a defining moment in its history, both in the East and the league in general.
Let’s take a look at the five biggest questions the New York Knicks have to answer as the new season approaches.
5 biggest questions for New York Knicks entering 2025-26 season training camp
#1. How fast, and how well, will the team adapt to Mike Brown’s system?
Former coach Tom Thibodeau’s shocking exit has come and gone and the Big Apple has come to terms with Mike Brown at the helm. Moving forward, one of the biggest narratives this summer is the coaching change and the tactics that may follow. Brown’s offense has historically emphasized ball movement, player timing and spacing.
The big question on everyone’s mind has been whether this team can transition from the more rigid, defense-first culture of Thibodeau to something more fluid, without losing its identity. How will roles shift, especially for Jalen Brunson? Brown hinted during his media day interview that he might want to reduce Brunson’s usage burden to better balance the offense.
#2. Do they have enough offensive punch off the bench, especially in crunch moments?
Last season saw the Knicks falter at the hands of the Indiana Pacers despite hopes for a deep playoff run. One criticism was that when defenses keyed in on Brunson, yes, the Knicks lacked a reliable third scoring option or a bench that could keep pace.
While the team has made changes with the additions of Jordan Clarkson, Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet, can they consistently deliver under pressure, or will the bigs and wings have to overcompensate?
#3. What’s the best configuration for Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, and the frontcourt?
New York’s frontcourt pairing and spacing have remained a delicate puzzle. Ahead of the new season, fans will wonder if Karl-Anthony Towns’ transition to power forward, with Robinson at center, will make them a better team offensively.
While training camp is meant to help the team find solutions and alternatives, questions are still left unanswered. How will their defensive coverages and rotations work as Towns is not known as an elite rim protector, so teams may try to exploit matchups inside.
#4. Can core pieces Bridges, Hart and Anunoby stay healthy and consistent
The Knicks’ strength is in having a deep, relatively balanced core. But that depends on health and consistency. OG Anunoby often shoulders heavy defensive responsibilities, and whether he can sustain that across a full season is another question to be answered.
Mikal Bridges proved last season that he could be a steady two-way presence. However, expectations will be higher now that he’s locked in long-term. Josh Hart, on the other hand, is likely to be monitored closely, especially after offseason procedures on a finger injury.
#5. Is the current roster depth enough or will the Knicks need to be active during the season?
After New York was eliminated by Indiana in the playoffs, their depth was a concern. The moves this offseason will need to prove that they can make consistent contributions or be trusted in high-leverage moments.
There’s no guarantee that they will lean on their young players like Tyler Kolek or Pacôme Dadiet to grow into rotation roles.
