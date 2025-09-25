5 biggest questions for New York Knicks entering 2025-26 NBA season training camp

The New York Knicks are gearing up for the new season with high expectations. Longtime coach Tom Thibodeau was fired at the end of the season and replaced with former Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown. Brown laid out his vision for the team and hinted that star player Jalen Brunson might play off the ball more in some sets.

Ad

At the New York media day, the team introduced Brown formally. His speech gave a lot of hints, as well as a lot of questions to answer, as the team now faces a defining moment in its history, both in the East and the league in general.

Let’s take a look at the five biggest questions the New York Knicks have to answer as the new season approaches.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

5 biggest questions for New York Knicks entering 2025-26 season training camp

#1. How fast, and how well, will the team adapt to Mike Brown’s system?

Ad

Trending

Former coach Tom Thibodeau’s shocking exit has come and gone and the Big Apple has come to terms with Mike Brown at the helm. Moving forward, one of the biggest narratives this summer is the coaching change and the tactics that may follow. Brown’s offense has historically emphasized ball movement, player timing and spacing.

New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown speaks to the media during a media day press conference at the Madison Square Garden training center - Source: Imagn

The big question on everyone’s mind has been whether this team can transition from the more rigid, defense-first culture of Thibodeau to something more fluid, without losing its identity. How will roles shift, especially for Jalen Brunson? Brown hinted during his media day interview that he might want to reduce Brunson’s usage burden to better balance the offense.

Ad

#2. Do they have enough offensive punch off the bench, especially in crunch moments?

Last season saw the Knicks falter at the hands of the Indiana Pacers despite hopes for a deep playoff run. One criticism was that when defenses keyed in on Brunson, yes, the Knicks lacked a reliable third scoring option or a bench that could keep pace.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson speaks to the media during a media day press conference at the Madison Square Garden training center. - Source: Imagn

While the team has made changes with the additions of Jordan Clarkson, Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet, can they consistently deliver under pressure, or will the bigs and wings have to overcompensate?

Ad

#3. What’s the best configuration for Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, and the frontcourt?

New York’s frontcourt pairing and spacing have remained a delicate puzzle. Ahead of the new season, fans will wonder if Karl-Anthony Towns’ transition to power forward, with Robinson at center, will make them a better team offensively.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns speaks to the media during a media day press conference at the Madison Square Garden training center. - Source: Imagn

While training camp is meant to help the team find solutions and alternatives, questions are still left unanswered. How will their defensive coverages and rotations work as Towns is not known as an elite rim protector, so teams may try to exploit matchups inside.

Ad

#4. Can core pieces Bridges, Hart and Anunoby stay healthy and consistent

The Knicks’ strength is in having a deep, relatively balanced core. But that depends on health and consistency. OG Anunoby often shoulders heavy defensive responsibilities, and whether he can sustain that across a full season is another question to be answered.

NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn

Mikal Bridges proved last season that he could be a steady two-way presence. However, expectations will be higher now that he’s locked in long-term. Josh Hart, on the other hand, is likely to be monitored closely, especially after offseason procedures on a finger injury.

Ad

#5. Is the current roster depth enough or will the Knicks need to be active during the season?

After New York was eliminated by Indiana in the playoffs, their depth was a concern. The moves this offseason will need to prove that they can make consistent contributions or be trusted in high-leverage moments.

Tyler Kolek - Source: Imagn

There’s no guarantee that they will lean on their young players like Tyler Kolek or Pacôme Dadiet to grow into rotation roles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More