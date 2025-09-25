5 biggest questions for Phoenix Suns entering 2025-26 NBA season training camp

The Phoenix Suns enter the 2025-26 NBA season with several questions before the preseason training camp on Thursday. Last season, they finished 10th in the West with a 36-46 record and failed to make the playoffs.

The front office made major changes to the roster during the offseason. They dissolved the big three by trading away Kevin Durant to the Rockets and buying out Bradley Beal's contract.

In exchange for Durant, Phoenix received Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. They helped the Rockets finish second in the Western Conference standings. While there are many questions to be asked of the Suns' new lineup, let us take a look at the five biggest questions the team needs to answer heading into training camp.

5 biggest questions for Phoenix Suns entering 2025-26 NBA season

1. What are the plans for Jalen Green?

Jalen Green was a pivotal player for the Houston Rockets last season. He averaged 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game on 42.3% shooting, including 35.4% from deep. However, once the postseason arrived, Green failed to hold his ground against the mighty Golden State Warriors.

Green delivered a 38-point masterclass in Game 2 of the first-round series and helped his team secure a 109-94 win. However, he was a ghost in the remaining five games. The Suns need to unleash the young star and help him reach his true potential.

Green, 23, still has much room to grow, and Phoenix needs to make sure to groom him.

2. Who will play as the shooting guard?

Last season, it was quite easy to make out the starting five for the Suns with big names like Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal on the squad. However, it will be quite difficult for Phoenix's coaching squad to come up with an optimal starting five this time.

Both Devin Booker and Jalen Green prefer to play the shooting guard position, and it would be a big task for the coaching staff to make their choice between the two. However, in any case, fans can expect Green and Booker to form the backcourt for the majority of the season.

3. What are the plans for Dillon Brooks?

After the KD trade, Phoenix became the new home for "Villain of the NBA." Dillon Brooks is infamously known for getting under the skin of other players and throwing them off their game. He proved to be an excellent defender for the Rockets last season by averaging 0.8 steals per game.

The Suns need to use Brooks' unorthodox skills to turn games in their favor.

4. Injury precautions in training camps

Every year, the preseason training camp brings bad news for some teams as players get injured before the season even begins. Earlier this month, the Houston Rockets lost Fred VanVleet to an ACL tear in his right knee.

The veteran guard will miss the entirety of the upcoming season. The Suns should be careful about the health of their players in these training camps.

5. Is Devin Booker enough to lead the Phoenix Suns back to their glory days?

The Suns expressed confidence in Devin Booker as their franchise's face when they traded away KD and let Bradley Beal walk. However, Booker has yet to prove himself as a player who can lead a franchise.

He averaged 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game on 46.1 shooting from the field last season. Booker has been delivering All-Star-level performances for the last few seasons, but he has always been paired with a bigger name throughout his career.

The 2025-26 season will be the first time Booker will be the sole superstar on the team, with great role players and a young star in the making playing alongside him.

