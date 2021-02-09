The 2020-21 NBA Trade Deadline has been announced to be 25th March 2021, with various teams looking to strengthen different departments on their roster. Every year, a combination of different factors leads to a number of NBA players regularly becoming part of the NBA trade rumors.

With obvious names such as that of Bradley Beal having come up repeatedly, quite a few major franchises are in need of long-term and short-term acquisitions. In this article, we look at five bold predictions for the 2021 NBA Trade deadline.

5 Bold Predictions for the 2021 NBA Trade deadline

#1 Kyle Lowry to Denver Nuggets

While the Denver Nuggets' overall offense has made them one of the most exciting teams to watch in the NBA, they have struggled to contain opposition teams at the other end of the court consistently. Lack of rim protection and aggressiveness are issues that will need time to solve, but the presence of Kyle Lowry might just dramatically change things for them.

enjoy the kyle lowry game 6 finals highlights pic.twitter.com/cRcVQkIWLw — 🌪🌪🌪 (@6ixIn6) June 16, 2020

Kyle Lowry has the experience to tighten up the Denver Nuggets’ defense and should slot in seamlessly alongside Jamal Murray at the Guard position. What’s more, a Kyle Lowry trade will allow the Toronto Raptors to rebuild for the coming seasons, and the franchise has already indicated their willingness to let him leave.

#2 Victor Oladipo to Dallas Mavericks

Victor Oladipo was part of a 4-man trade deal that also included the move of James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. Oladipo has communicated his desire to play for the Miami Heat. However, the possibility of playing with a probable future MVP in the form of Luka Doncic should be enough to have Oladipo’s head turned.

🔥 Victor Oladipo College Highlights!



The Orlando Magic selected him with the 2nd pick in the 2013 Draft.



📼 @CourtsideFilms pic.twitter.com/h4x0k3jH90 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 17, 2019

The Houston Rockets are in the initial stages of a rebuild that appears set to take time, and Victor Oladipo does not seem to be in the mood to stick around. The presence of a prolific and versatile former All-Star in the form of Victor Oladipo represents a vast improvement for the Dallas Mavericks on paper, and the reluctance of other teams might as well result in such a move materializing.