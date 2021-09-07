5 Bold predictions for Denver Nuggets' 2021-22 NBA season

The 2020-21 season saw the Denver Nuggets establish themselves as the second-best NBA team in their division and the third-best in their conference. Tailing only the Utah Jazz and 2020-21 finalists Phoenix Suns, the Nuggets roster will be looking at improving their seeding this year.

With a healthy dose of young blood on their roster, the Denver Nuggets have the liberty to experiment with their lineups and their strategies. This is a luxury in the current league where superteams are built for championships and then quickly disbanded once the goal is complete. The franchise from Denver has no such obligations or desperation. They have realistic goals and they are pursuing them with the right ideologies.

Bold predictions for Denver Nuggets' 2021-22 NBA season

As the new NBA season approaches, and the return of Jamal Murray from a devastating injury draws near, we have five bold predictions for the Denver Nuggets.

#1 Nikola Jokic will not win another MVP

The lowest draft pick in the league's history to win an MVP award, Nikola Jokic, was nothing but spectacular in the previous season. He had an incredible year and deserved the award for multiple reasons. But if Stephen Curry had taken the Golden State Warriors to the playoffs, the conversation about the 2020-21 MVP could have been much different.

The Denver Nuggets big man is undoubtedly one of the best passers and post-up players in the league. But winning back-to-back MVPs is a privilege only reserved for a few, and Jokic may not be one of them.

#2 Michael Porter Jr will average a double-double

Michael Porter Jr., in Jamal Murray's absence, has developed as an essential part of the Nuggets roster. As a secondary rebounder, he has created plays alongside Jokic all the while averaging 7.1 rebounds per game in the 2020-21 regular season. Also a phenomenal scorer, Porter has more than doubled his field goals and three-pointers.

His ability to score close to 20 points regularly in only his second season is testament to his double-double potential. If the Denver Nuggets youngster can even narrowly improve his restricted area dominance, he will without a doubt record a double-double season.

