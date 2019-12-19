5 Bold predictions for the 2020 All-Star Game MVP

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 19 Dec 2019, 02:30 IST SHARE

There is no lack of quality talent across the league.

Every year of NBA basketball brings with it a renewed barrage of storylines. Players lead breakout seasons and shatter insurmountable records, and in the process leave the fans wanting for more.

The inexact science of pointing out a potential future star is what leads to an added excitement to the game.

The ongoing 2019-20 regular season has so far provided us with mind-boggling highlights to ogle at, and we're not even at the halfway mark yet. Off-season workouts and conditioning have led to some of the most uncharacteristic individual performances so far this season.

In this piece, we make a bunch of wild-yet-possible predictions for players who just might sneak in and land the All-Star Game MVP this year around.

#5 Chris Paul

CP3 was not suppposed to be here.

Coming off an underwhelming campaign with the Houston Rockets, Chris Paul found an unlikely home in Oklahoma. Although the sight of CP3 in a Oklahoma City Thunder jersey made almost everyone rub their eyes twice, the Point God has indeed reincarnated himself in the Chesapeake Arena this season so far.

Carrying a fringe playoff team, Paul is averaging impressive numbers in 16.3 points, 6.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game across the 26 he has played so far. The 34-year-old veteran is becoming a reliable finisher for the scrambling OKC roster, as they near a .500 record down at the 7th spot in the West.

Paul is shooting a near-career-high 39% from beyond the arc, along with averaging 1.7 steals per game on the defensive end. He is playing the quintessential floor general for the Thunder and is doing so at the expense of just 1.8 turnovers per game - which is the best of his career so far.

1 / 3 NEXT