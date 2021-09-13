5 bold predictions for the Miami Heat's 2021-22 NBA season

The Miami Heat have emerged as one of the most well-known and well-performing NBA teams of the 21st century. Their three championship wins are tied with the Golden State Warriors, placing them third on the list of most championships won by a team in the 21st century.

The era of Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh is perhaps the pearl in the crown of the Heatles. The Big 3 took the team and the league to another level with their dominance and competitiveness. However, the team that once terrified opponents had all but lost its glory days post their loss to the San Antonio Spurs in the 2014 NBA Finals.

Predictions for the Miami Heat's 2021-22 NBA season

Apart from their scattered playoff appearances, the Heat have appeared in only one NBA Finals over the duration of seven seasons. Nonetheless, reaching back-to-back playoffs seems to be a positive step for the team.

In this article, we'll make five bold predictions for the Heat's 2021-22 season.

#5 Max Strus will turn into a lethal three-point shooter

Max Strus vs the Houston Rockets

Max Strus is not the name you'd expect here. Not with his 6.1 points per game in the 2020-21 season. None of his stats stood out as exceptional. But once we consider the 13.0 minutes played per game and then acknowledge his 1.3 three-pointers made from 3.8 attempts, we come to the realization that Strus definitely has the potential to become a dominating shooter from downtown.

The 2021-22 season will be crucial to Strus's growth. If the Miami Heat allow him to play more minutes and if he can confidently attempt more shots, he will turn into a great shooting asset for his team.

#4 Miami Heat will be seeded top three in east

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed Micah Potter, Javonte Smart and Dru Smith.



More info ⬇️https://t.co/P9pbgECdwr — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 10, 2021

After being seeded sixth in the Eastern Conference with their 40-32 win loss record, the team from Miami has made some key changes to their roster. With the addition of Kyle Lowry, 'The Heatles' have two solid playmakers that can initiate plays and also add to the team's scoreline. PJ Tucker and Markieff Morris are also impactful signings. The new Miami Heat team will definitely earn at least the third spot in the east.

