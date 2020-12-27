5 bold predictions for Stephen Curry for the 2020-21 NBA Season

Golden State Warriors fans are ecstatic about the return of Stephen Curry this season after he missed almost all of last season because of a broken left hand. Curry’s 2020-21 NBA season has started off slow, but there’s every reason to believe that the two-time MVP could be back to being one of the top players in the league soon enough.

Recently, the Warriors released a 5-minute video of Stephen Curry draining 103 three-pointers in five minutes.

Five bold predictions for Stephen Curry's 2020-21 NBA season

Stephen Curry's incredible shooting display is a reminder to the rest of the league that the 32-year old is far from being done.

It may not be too long before he puts the league on notice once again. On that note, let us have a look at five bold predictions for Stephen Curry’s 2020-21 NBA season:

#5 Play at least 65 games

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors

After appearing in 51, 69 and five games respectively in his last three NBA seasons, there are those who wonder if Stephen Curry has broken down physically at this stage of his career. A five-year Finals run with three championships may have had its toll on Curry’s physical well-being.

After more than a year to recover from his hand injury, the Warriors guard could be expected to play at least 65 games this NBA season. He will likely need to play that many games, at the very least, to carry Golden State Warriors to the playoffs and eliminate the possibility of a play-in tournament for the seventh or eighth seed.

#4 Return to the All-Star Game

The All-Star Game was not the same after Stephen Curry missed the 2020 edition of the game because of injury even though he was sixth in fan voting among Western Conference guards.

One of the most popular players in the league, Stephen Curry has been a mainstay in the NBA’s midseason classic for the last few years. Even with the influx of new talent such as Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson, Stephen Curry has an international following that should ensure him a spot as a starter once again.

Of course, Stephen Curry will have to perform like an All-Star to garner enough votes, but there’s little doubt that he could be among the NBA’s top 10 players again.

#3 Record three games with ten or more threes

A year off from playing professional basketball has left Stephen Curry with a rusty performance in the Golden State Warriors’ first two games, with the player shooting a frigid 2-of-20 from three.

However, that's likely to change for the better, as Stephen Curry is too good a player for a prolonged lean drought.

From the 2014-15 to 2018-19 NBA seasons, Stephen Curry made ten or more three-pointers in a game at least once in a season. On two occasions, he even made ten or more threes in a game at least four times in a season.

This year, Stephen Curry could be reasonably expected to record at least ten three-pointers in at least three games.

#2 Make at least 260 three-pointers for the season

Players in @NBAHistory to record 300+ three-point field goals in a season:



James Harden (300, 2018-19)

Stephen Curry (402, 2015-16 | 324, 2016-17) pic.twitter.com/NyxVDOkut5 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) March 11, 2019

In four of the last five seasons, Stephen Curry has made at least four three-pointers in a game. If he makes at least four per game this season and plays in 65 games, he will make at least 260 shots from 3-point territory.

Recording 260 threes will make it the sixth time that he would drop that many three-pointers in a single NBA campaign.

#1 Break into the top 75 in the NBA’s all-time scoring list

Golden State Warriors Media Day

One of the most prolific scorers in the game, Stephen Curry has averaged 27.2 points per game over the last five NBA seasons. Expect the baby-faced assassin to average at least that many points per game this season. If that happens, he will move many spots up the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

In his 12 seasons in the competition, Curry has amassed a total of 16,458 points, which is good for 102nd spot in NBA history. With a productive 2020-21 NBA campaign, Curry could leapfrog upto 27 players to breach the top 75 in the competition's all-time list.

Among the distinguished players whom Stephen Curry could surpass are Bob Cousy, Tiny Archibald, Kevin McHale, Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Magic Johnson, Lenny Wilkens, Chris Mullin, Calvin Murphy and World B. .