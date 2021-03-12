5 Bold predictions for the Western Conference heading into the second half of 2020-21 NBA season

The NBA Western Conference has been a roller coaster ride this season. The LA Lakers started out as the top seed, as everyone expected them to considering they are the reigning champions, but Anthony Davis's injury saw them lose a string of games.

The Utah Jazz have shocked everyone with their incredible style of play as they currently hold the 1st position in the competitive Western Conference, something that no one predicted heading into the season.

Damian Lillard is shining in Portland and making a case for one of the most clutch players ever, sinking game-winners night after night. The Denver Nuggets have resurged after a poor start to the season while Stephen Curry continues his greatness in shooting, putting up similar numbers to his unanimous MVP season.

Devin Booker and Chris Paul have led the Phoenix Suns to one of their best starts in years. Whereas the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs have been inconsistent in the first half and will likely be in the play-in tournament fighting to enter the postseason.

So with that in mind, let's look at five bold predictions for the Western Conference heading into the second half of the 2020-21 NBA Season.

#5 The LA Lakers grab the first seed in the Western Conference

Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis is scheduled to return to the lineup soon. LeBron James and company have won a few games without Davis as well, and the LA Lakers were the top seed in the beginning when everyone on the roster was healthy. Davis is a two-way force in the squad who guards all five positions and also drops 20 a night.

Everyone is aware of LeBron James' grit and resilience and it isn't far-fetched to think that he can pull it off. Dennis Schroder has been incredible for the Lakers, guarding the perimeter well and showing fine playmaking skills on the offensive end.

The Lakers should be extremely patient with Anthony Davis as he recovers from his Achilles injury, writes @etanthomas36. During Etan's NBA career, he saw many players try to return too soon or play through pain, which usually has long-term consequences: https://t.co/3EpApbTHXl — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) February 26, 2021

With the LA Lakers' schedule ahead looking like an easy one, seven out of their next ten games are against teams with a below .500 winning record. They could grab some easy wins along the way and their momentum could carry them to the 1st seed of the Western Conference considering everyone on the roster is healthy.

If the LA Lakers make the first seed, the Utah Jazz will certainly be shifted down to either the 2nd or 3rd seed of the Western Conference.

#4 The LA Clippers fall out of the top 4 seeds of the Western Conference

Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers started the season strong, and they were battling with the LA Lakers for the 1st seed in the Western Conference for several weeks until COVID-19 protocols led to Paul George and Kawhi Leonard being sidelined for weeks.

After their stars returned, the LA Clippers began to win games again but have recently fallen into a slump. They have lost six of their last nine games and have given up leads to inferior opponents.

In a nutshell, the LA Clippers have been inconsistent this season. They are winning games by 20 points but also giving up double-digit leads to poor teams. The LA Clippers haven't addressed the issues facing the roster either.

Several analysts believe they lack a serious point guard and also a tough rebounding and shot-blocking center.

The LA Clippers face a series of tough opponents going forward, with seven out of their next ten games featuring teams with an above .500 record. They are just 3 wins ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference, both of whom are on a winning run of late.

Hence, it isn't a long shot to think that the LA Clippers will fall out of the top 4 seeds of the Western Conference by the end of the season.

#3 The Golden State Warriors end up in the top 6 seeds of the Western Conference

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been pretty inconsistent this season, but the month of February has been incredible for the team. Stephen Curry leads the league in total points scored and was the first player to cross the 1000-point mark this season.

As mentioned earlier, he is averaging numbers similar to his 2015-16 MVP campaign and has led the Golden State Warriors to a 19-18 record despite the absence of Klay Thompson.

ESPN's Offensive Real Plus Minus leaders this season



1. Stephen Curry (9.94)



2. Damian Lillard (6.89)

3. James Harden (6.39)

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo (6.21)

5. LeBron James (6.06)



Steph is on pace to lead the league in ORPM over a season for the 7th time in the last 8 years — Antonin (Jordan Poole fan account) (@antonin_org) March 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Draymond Green showed off his playmaking prowess by dishing out 11.1 assists per game in the month of February. He made 93 assists that month while the second-highest was at 83.

Other players on the roster like Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr., Kent Bazemore and James Wiseman have also been putting up great numbers. The Warriors are currently 10th in the Western Conference standings on account for win%.

However, they hold more wins than Memphis (9) and San Antonio (7) and have also played two more games than Dallas (8).

The Golden State Warriors have defeated many tough teams so far. If Green and Curry continue their excellence on the court, it will be quite easy for the Warriors to end up in the top 6 seeds of the Western Conference by the end of the season.

#2 The Dallas Mavericks fight to survive in the play-in tournament

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks haven't been performing as well as everyone had hoped. The star duo of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis haven't stood out this season and Porzingis' injuries have cost them several games.

Even though he is putting up amazing numbers, Luka's young shoulders aren't enough to carry this team to a decent playoff spot in the tough Western Conference.

Although the Dallas Mavericks aren't bad enough to get relegated from the postseason, they aren't as good at grabbing a spot in the tough and competitive Western Conference either.

The San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers and the Denver Nuggets have all shown better form and consistency.

Since the 2020-21 NBA season is just 72 games long, this year's play-in tournament might save this team's season after all. Luka Doncic and company are likely to fight to keep their playoff hopes alive in the play-in games either as a 9th or a 10th seed of the Western Conference.

#1 The Phoenix Suns stay in the top 4 seeds of the Western Conference

Phoenix Suns

One of the surprising stories in the Western Conference is the Phoenix Suns' rise to the 2nd seed. Chris Paul's addition has done wonders for the team and Devin Booker has been sensational this season.

The team is sharing the ball well and is averaging one of the least turnovers in the league while doing so. The Phoenix Suns are also shooting the ball quite efficiently from the floor. They are ranked 5th in FG% and 9th in 3P%.

The Phoenix Suns have shown resilience and determination from the get-go. Devin Booker is on a mission to prove to everyone that he can play winning basketball and he has done an amazing job at that. He is averaging nearly 25 points per game on an efficiency higher than any of his past seasons.

Considering the situation of the other teams and if the Suns maintain their winning form, they might finish in the top 4 seeds of the Western Conference by the end of the season.

