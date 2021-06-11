Top 3 candidates who can take over as Indiana Pacers' next head coach after Nate Bjorkgren

Nate Bjorkgren, the Indiana Pacers head coach, has been relieved of his duties after one season with the franchise in the NBA. Nate Bjorkgren took over from Nate McMillan in October 2020 despite his fourth-place finish in the Eastern Conference.

One thing both managers have in common is their failure to take the Indiana Pacers on a deep run in the NBA playoffs. McMillan was swept in the first round by the Miami Heat in the Orlando Bubble.

Bjorkgren's run with the Indiana Pacers was worse as he finished the regular season with a 34-38 run. The inaugural play-in tournament gave the Pacers a chance to feature in the playoffs despite a ninth-place finish.

After recording a blowout victory against the Charlotte Hornets, they met the same fate at the hands of the Washington Wizards, which ended their postseason hopes.

Nate Bjorkgren out as Indiana Pacers head coach after rough first year https://t.co/s7Rh3OZYqH — IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) June 9, 2021

With Bjorkgren's dismissal, the Indiana Pacers will be looking to bring in another head coach to steer the ship in the right direction. The Pacers have joined the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers in the hunt for a suitable match.

Candidates for the Indiana Pacers' head coach position

#1 Mike D'Antoni

Mike D'Antoni might be the most sought-after coach in the league right now as he is linked with several different franchises. Meanwhile, everyone knows what D'Antoni brings to the table, good and bad.

The experienced coach currently serves as one of Steve Nash's assistant coaches for the Brooklyn Nets. However, he has been the head coach of five NBA teams, with a high chance of the Indiana Pacers being sixth.

D'Antoni has recorded success as head coach and also failed spectacularly. But he has a good shot at leading the Indiana Pacers because the franchise would love to hit the ground running and not give room for a rebuild.

#2 Terry Stotts

Head coach Terry Stotts of the Portland Trail Blazers

Terry Stotts' nine-year run with the Portland Trail Blazers came to an end after another NBA playoffs first-round exit. The decision was mutually agreed upon following the failure of the Trail Blazers to make a deep run in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Stotts has coached Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers team for the last nine years and was able to qualify for postseason action for eight consecutive seasons. Regardless, the front office has moved beyond playoff qualification as they want to compete for championships.

Indiana Pacers expected to take a look at former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 9, 2021

With his experience in the league, he will be a good fit for the Indiana Pacers and their title hopes. However, he will have to hit the ground running as the Indiana Pacers have shown that one bad season cannot be condoned.

#3 Chauncey Billups

Chauncey Billups

Although inexperienced, Chauncey Billups has a good chance of leading Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers in the 2021-22 NBA season.

The argument that the Indiana Pacers will not favor an inexperienced coach stands, however, could prove to be successful just like Steve Nash was in his first year as head coach.

Billups currently serves on Tyronn Lue's LA Clippers coaching staff. His inexperience might work against him for the head coach position with the Indiana Pacers. But as a former player, he has a keen understanding of the game and might be able to inculcate a winning mentality in the Indiana Pacers.

Edited by Rohit Mishra