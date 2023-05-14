5 candidates to replace former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer

The Milwaukee Bucks have parted ways with their coach, Mike Budenholzer, after a successful five-year stint with the team. During his tenure, Budenholzer emerged as the most successful coach in the franchise's history, with a record of 271-120 and a win rate of over 69%.

In addition to his remarkable statistics, Budenholzer played a significant role in leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA championship in 2021, their first since 1971. He joined Larry Costello as the second coach to achieve this feat for the Bucks. However, it's Milwaukee is now ready to move on and it's finally time to say goodbye to Mike.

The question now is, which NBA coaches do the Milwaukee Bucks wish to pursue for the upcoming 2023-24 season?

Five potential candidates to become the Milwaukee Bucks' coach

1. Mike D'Antoni

Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

Despite the outcome of his most recent head coaching position, Mike D'Antoni remains a highly sought-after candidate for NBA coaching roles year after year. D'Antoni is recognized as one of the best offensive strategists in the history of the game, and his tactics are still relevant today.

Given his extensive qualifications, it seems impractical for him to continue serving as an assistant coach. Therefore, if he is not interested in a front-office position, it is only a matter of time before he takes on another coaching role, likely building yet another formidable offensive team.

2) Kenny Atkinson

Brooklyn Nets v Charlotte Hornets

Kenny Atkinson is a highly capable NBA head coach who should be considered one of the top candidates for the position. Although he was offered another head coaching job, he declined it to continue developing his skills as an assistant coach, indicating that he is biding his time for the right opportunity.

Atkinson defied the odds by leading a young and unproven Brooklyn Nets team to the playoffs. He was only let go because Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant had issues with him, which is a testament to the Nets' poorly managed organization since their arrival. Atkinson is a talented coach with a strong offensive strategy, and he deserves a better opportunity to showcase his skills.

3) Becky Hammon

2022 WNBA Finals - Game Three

Becky Hammon remains one of the top candidates for NBA head coach positions, despite her recent agreement to coach the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA. While coaching in the WNBA isn't a bad thing, Hammon's qualifications exceed the requirements for that position, and she deserves to lead an NBA contender.

Hammon is renowned for her exceptional basketball IQ, and she earned her place as Gregg Popovich's protégé for a reason. The fact that she has not been offered an NBA coaching opportunity is perplexing and disrespectful, given her talent and experience. Having Hammon would definitely be historic for both the league and the Milwaukee Bucks.

4) Frank Vogel

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

When Frank Vogel became head coach of the LA Lakers, it was clear that he would struggle to manage their egos and locker room dynamics. However, with Jason Kidd's assistance, he was able to lead them to an NBA championship.

Despite this, Vogel has proven himself to be a skilled strategist, and his teams have generally had strong defensive performances. Additionally, his successful tenure with the Indiana Pacers should not be overlooked. The Milwaukee Bucks might want someone of his caliber to help them reach success.

5) Terry Stotts

Oklahoma City Thunder v Portland Trail Blazers

Terry Stotts achieved some success during his tenure as coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, but eventually, the team needed a new direction as they became tired of him. Stotts played a crucial role in developing Damian Lillard into one of the league's most dominant scorers, and the Blazers consistently boasted one of the league's top offenses.

However, Stotts struggled to make necessary adjustments during the playoffs, and his iso-heavy offensive schemes became too predictable. Nevertheless, he is likely to excel in modern run-and-gun offensive systems for the Milwaukee Bucks.

