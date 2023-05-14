5 candidates to replace former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams

Reports indicate that Monty Williams, who coached for four seasons with the Phoenix Suns, has been terminated by the organization. This news has come as a surprise to many because Williams had won two Coach of the Year awards during his tenure with the Suns and had also played a crucial role in taking the team to the NBA Finals in 2021.

However, the newly appointed governor of the Phoenix Suns, Matt Ishbia, seems to have different plans and wants to take the team in a different direction. Ishbia believes that hiring a coach who has already won a championship will be beneficial for the team's future success, and thus, Williams has been let go.

But which coaches could the Phoenix Suns possibly pursue this offseason? Let's take a look at five potential head coaches the Suns could sign.

Mike Budenholzer and four other coaches the Phoenix Suns could sign in the 2023-24 season

1) Tryonn Lue

According to most recent reports, the Phoenix Suns are interested in pursuing LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue. The Suns are aware of Lue's championship experience and his capabilities to coach multiple stars in one team. Ty is no stranger to dealing with big egos since he coached guys like LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George.

Considering how the Suns currently have four stars in their squad with Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Chris Paul in their roster, the team will need a coach who's used to handling these types of personalities.

2) Mike Budenholzer

Mike Budenholzer is probably the biggest NBA coach available in free agency at the moment. He beat the Phoenix Suns in 2021 to help the Milwaukee Bucks win an NBA championship since 1971. What better way to win than to get the coach that beat them a couple of years ago?

Budenholzer's most recent accomplishments with the Bucks are the type of attributes that the Suns require right now. Mike has consistently kept Milwaukee atop the Eastern Conference and has helped build Giannis Antetokounmpo into a brilliant NBA star. With his guidance, Phoenix's 2023-24 season could be the year they break through.

3) Frank Vogel

The last time we saw Frank Vogel coach was back in the 2021-22 season for the LA Lakers. It's quite odd how teams haven't pursued acquiring Vogel this season as he is partly responsible for the Lakers' championship success in 2020. Considering that he's been out a while, now might be a good time to return as the Phoenix Suns are in need of a new head coach.

Similar to Mike Budenholzer and Tryonn Lue, Frank Vogel is no stranger to winning gold. While some criticize his work as a coach, you can't deny his gutsiness for leading a team with LeBron James on the roster.

4) Steve Nash

Steve Nash isn't exactly the best coach in free agency at the moment, however, it seems fitting for the Suns organization to acquire their former two-time MVP as their new head coach. Nash was able to gain significant experience while coaching for the Brooklyn Nets. He was able to work with guys like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to help improve the Nets despite his lack of coaching skills.

With that kind of experience gained, Phoenix might want to take a chance on a fresh face like Nash to take care of business. Especially considering he's already familiar with KD.

5) Sam Cassell

If the Phoenix Suns want to take a direction where everything is fresh, Sam Cassell might be the perfect choice. The former All-Star has been serving as an assistant coach for a plethora of NBA teams. This time around, he's one of the assistant coaches helping Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Given the types of experiences, he's garnered throughout his coaching career, making his debut as the Suns' head coach could be a perfect time. While Doc Rivers is no longer the coach he once was, no one can deny the glory he brought to the NBA as the Boston Celtics' coach in the late 2000s. Sam may help Phoenix improve next season with that kind of exposure.

