5 celebrities the late Bill Russell gave the middle finger to including Charles Barkley, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and more

News of the passing of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell has shocked the basketball world. However, it has also given people an opportunity to look back on his life and all his contributions.

Having lived till the age of 88, Russell had a full life. He retired as one of the most successful athletes in sports history, let alone the NBA.

After an illustrious 13-year career that resulted in 11 NBA titles and five MVP awards, Bill Russell is undoubtedly one of the greatest ever to grace the court.

He retired after winning his final NBA title with the Celtics in 1969. He would also see his #6 jersey retired by the Boston Celtics in 1975.

Although Russell retired, the competitor in him stayed strong. Having played his entire career in Boston, the tough mentality and cheeky banter that are characteristic of the city stayed with him.

Often seen taunting celebrities and former athletes in his unique manner, Russell continued to flip off renowned figures even in old age. Bringing the trash talk to mundane situations, here are some of the celebrities Bill Russell gave the middle finger to:

1) Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley at the American Century Championship - Round One

The most popular situation where Russell flipped off a celebrity would have to be his interaction with fellow NBA legend Charles Barkley.

As Barkley and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar prepared to honor Bill Russell at the NBA Awards event, the Celtics legend pulled off a cheeky move. Flipping off Barkley in the middle of his statement of gratitude, Russell was hilariously caught doing so on national television.

JzoSports @JzoSports Bill Russell gave Charles Barkley the middle finger on live TV...amazing

Bill Russell gave Charles Barkley the middle finger on live TV...amazing https://t.co/vKX5FCbafT

Russell went on to apologize on Twitter shortly after. He mentioned that when it came to Barkley, him showing the finger was "pure instinct". Barkley also took no offense to the incident as he believes it is one of the coolest things to happen to him.

2) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at the NBA 75 event

Bill Russell was closely connected to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Although Kareem joined the league a year after Russell retired, the Celtics legend has always had a competitive bone to pick with the Lakers legend.

However, this has been taken in good faith and spirit. As with the Charles Barkley situation, Russell was seen flipping off Kareem at a Lakers game as well, probably instigating an age-old rivalry.

However, Russell's statement towards the likes of other great centers in the NBA remains one of his most iconic interactions.

Rob Lopez @r0bato Bill Russell points at Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Alonzo Mourning, Shaquille O'Neal, David Robinson and Dikembe Mutombo and says "I would kick your ass"



LEGEND Bill Russell points at Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Alonzo Mourning, Shaquille O'Neal, David Robinson and Dikembe Mutombo and says "I would kick your ass"LEGEND https://t.co/wlyXf5CSal

3) Vince Carter

Vince Carter at the TOUR Championship - Preview Day 3

Vince Carter was one of the latest victims of Russell's one-finger salute. Much like the incident with Wilkins, the Celtics great spotted Carter at the table in the Summer League.

The small interaction between Bill Russell and Sacramento Kings GM Vlade Divac led to an introduction with Carter. As Carter got up out of his seat at the scorer's table, Russell greeted him with an obligatory bird that had spectators laughing.

Lina Washington @LWashingtonTV Vince Carter getting the Bill Russell treatment at CLASSICVince Carter getting the Bill Russell treatment at #NBASummer League had Kings GM Vlade Divac and Assistant GM Ken Catanella cracking up CLASSIC 😂 Vince Carter getting the Bill Russell treatment at #NBASummer League had Kings GM Vlade Divac and Assistant GM Ken Catanella cracking up https://t.co/YX66MnhvHe

Carter was seen laughing as he got back into his chair while Divac could barely contain his own.

4) Chauncey Billups

Chauncey Billups at a Portland Trailblazers game

Chauncey Billups was also indirectly a recipient of Bill Russell's one-finger salute. Although Russell didn't directly show the bird to Billups, a picture of the two shows Russell flipping the cameraman off in a rather serious manner.

The moment itself has a rather hilarious context as Billups posted the picture to his Instagram. Billups had captioned the post saying: “paved the way for all of us that’s been blessed to play hoop for a living.”

The irony wasn't lost on Billups given the nature of the photo.

5) Dominique Wilkins

Dominique Wilkins (right) with Daniel Suarez

Dominique Wilkins was one of the premier forwards of the '80s. As an athletic big man of the highest caliber, Wilkins earned the nickname of the "Human Highlight Reel".

Even superstars are brought down to Earth in the presence of Bill Russell. The former Celtics legend was seen bringing cheeky banter to the former Hawks player at the 2019 All-Star game.

garrett barton the third @Gbartonsports Sad to see the news about Bill Russell. Champion in sports and in civil rights.



I had the privilege of seeing him at All-Star weekend in 2019. He walked onto the sideline to take his seat, locked eyes with Dominique Wilkins, and gave him the middle finger. Everyone laughed. RIP Sad to see the news about Bill Russell. Champion in sports and in civil rights.I had the privilege of seeing him at All-Star weekend in 2019. He walked onto the sideline to take his seat, locked eyes with Dominique Wilkins, and gave him the middle finger. Everyone laughed. RIP https://t.co/5wkd6eVndM

Spotted by a fan in the crowd, Russell apparently flashed the middle finger towards Wilkins after locking eyes with him. The incident had everyone in splits as Russell made his way to his seat on the sidelines.

