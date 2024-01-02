5 celebrities who were spotted at Madison Square Garden during Knicks-Wolves New Year showdown ft. Julianne Moore, Chris Rock & more

During the New Year's Day NBA matchup between the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves, several celebrities were spotted at Madison Square Garden. In celebration of the arrival of a brand new year, watching an excellent basketball game in one of the most renowned arenas is certainly one way to start the year right.

On Instagram, the New York Knicks uploaded a video clip where it showed all the celebrities that made an appearance last night. Here's a look:

Several standout celebrities were in attendance at the game. From celebrated actors and directors to comedians, Madison Square Garden was packed with star power. Under the bright lights of the famous New York arena, this article will take a look at five of the many celebrities who were spotted last night.

Five celebrities who were spotted in Madison Square Garden during the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves game

5) Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart at Madison Square Garden

Starting at No. 5 on the list is comedian Jon Stewart. He was known for hosting "The Daily Show" from 1999 to 2015. Additionally, he also hosted "The Problem with Jon Stewart" on Apple TV+ from 2021-2023.

4) Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig at Madison Square Garden

Listed at No. 4 is renowned director Greta Gerwig. In 2023, Gerwig directed the critically acclaimed film "Barbie," which was one of the biggest films released that year. Moreover, Gerwig has also directed other standout films such as "Lady Bird" and "Little Women."

3) Tracy Morgan

Tracy Morgan at Madison Square Garden

Third on the list is stand-up comedian and actor Tracy Morgan. He was originally known for being part of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" from 1996 to 2003. He then had some popular movies under his belt such as "Cop Out" and "Little Man." Morgan also earned an Emmy Award nomination for his role as Tracy Jordan in NBC's "30 Rock."

2) Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore at Madison Square Garden

The next celebrity on the list who showed up to the Knicks-Timberwolves game is Julianne Moore. She is best known for her iconic roles in "Boogie Nights," "Far From Heaven" and even making appearances as the villain in the last two films from the "Hunger Games" trilogy. She also won the 87th Academy Best Actress Award in 2015 for her role in "Still Alice" as Dr. Alice Howland.

1) Chris Rock

Chris Rock at Madison Square Garden

Lastly, at the No. 1 spot is comedian and actor Chris Rock. He is best known for being a stand-up comedian in the 1980s. He later gained more popularity for his movies "Grown Ups," The Longest Yard" and "Top Five." This wasn't the first time Rock showed up to a New York Knicks game in Madison Square Garden as he is known to make appearances now and then.