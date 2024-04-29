Phoenix Suns got swept in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs, and it looks like Frank Vogel will be taking all the heat. Even with three of the most prolific scorers on the team, Vogel couldn’t manage to even one of the playoff games. As unfortunate as it seems, the failed season ultimately falls on his shoulders.

Moving into the next season, considering the Suns could try to replace Vogel, here are the five best replacements for him.

5 coaches who could replace Frank Vogel at Pheonix Suns

#5 Mark Jackson

It has been over a decade since Mark Jackson coached in the NBA. He is largely considered the primary factor behind the Warriors’ strong foundation that won four championships under Steve Kerr. Rumors suggest that Jackson's religious beliefs and troubled relationship with the Warriors’ front office cost him the job.

Jackson coached the Warriors for three seasons and a total of 230 games. Jackson has won 52.6% of the game as a coach. Given Jackson's experience as a player and a coach, he should be a good fit for the Suns. However, one of the reasons that he wouldn’t be at the top for the considering is his 47.4% winning percentage in the playoffs.

#4 JJ Redick

Over the last few months, thanks to YouTube, JJ Redick has shown he is one of the best minds in basketball. Breaking down plays and matchups, the former NBA players have a great sense of the game. Despite having recently retired, the three-point shooting specialist commands great respect from players around the league, including players from the Suns’ roster.

Redick has no coaching experience. So the question remains, can Phoenix take a chance with a rookie coach when they have that big money on the line?

#3 Adrian Griffin

The firing of Adrian Griffin came as a surprise to the NBA world. Despite winning 70 games as a head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, Griffin was fired from his coaching job. A lot of it has to do with his star players being unhappy with Griffin’s defensive strategy.

However, under Griffin, the Bucks were one of the best teams in the league in offense. And this is what perhaps the Suns need with their roster this season. The possibility of the team moving their three max contract players is thin, and Griffin can help the Suns maximize on those scorers. Moreover, he won an NBA title in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors.

#2 Mike D'Antoni

Mike D'Antoni is one of the best coaches in the league out of the head coaching job. D'Antoni is the coaching advisor for the New Orleans Pelicans and would be thrilled to sit on the top again. He is known for his aggressive offense and helped James Harden develop into one of the greatest offensive players in the league.

D'Antoni has previously coached the Phoenix Suns. He has revolutionized the basketball offense with the “Seven seconds or less” style of offense (attempt the score within seven seconds). With the Suns' roster, they do not have much to bring in great defensive players. But they can certainly transform their offense with an offensive wizard in D'Antoni.

He is a two-time coach of the year and made trips to multiple conference finals.

#1 Mike Budenholzer

Mike Budenholzer is perhaps the No. 1 option of many teams looking to fill in the coaching job. While most coaches in the NBA are known for their offensive or defensive mindsets, Budenholzer strikes a balance between the two.

Under Budenholzer, the Milwaukee Bucks became one of the best defensive teams in the league while maintaining their offense at an elite level. Budenholzer has an impressive resume as a coach. He worked under Gregg Popovich as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs and led the Bucks to a championship in 2021. He is also a two-time coach of the year.

