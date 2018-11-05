5 Craziest stat lines in the modern NBA

The modern NBA has seen some crazy individual performances and some amazing statistical accomplishments. From shooters such as Klay Thompson to athletic freaks such as Russell Westbrook, players have recorded incredible numbers in the NBA.

This article will analyze the five best individual performances we've seen in the modern NBA; looking at players recording an insane number of points, rebounds, assists, or any statistical figures that are extraordinary.

Note that games as far back as 2006 are included in this list. If an all-time list was made for the same topic, I could probably fill it up entirely with only Wilt Chamberlain. By doing the modern NBA, I've tried to diversify. Here are the five most astonishing performances by payers in the modern NBA.

#5 Russell Westbrook's 57-Point Triple Double

March 29, 2017, against the Orlando Magic: 57 Points, 13 Rebounds, 11 Assists

Russell Westbrook making 2 of his 57 points against the Orlando Magic

Russell Westbrook scored 57 points in a triple-double effort, which, at the time, made for the highest scoring triple-double in NBA history, breaking the previous record held by James Harden (tied with Wilt Chamberlain) for 53 points. Marking the 38th triple-double of the season for Westbrook, he led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 114-106 victory against the Orlando Magic, contributing largely to his contention for MVP that season.

Westbrook led the comeback against the Magic, with the Thunder trailing by as much as 21 in the third. Westbrook scored an astounding 19 points in the final six minutes of regulation, and another seven in overtime.

In a game without Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook was the key for OKC in the victory. Down three points with 7.1 seconds to go, Westbrook drilled a wild, off-balance three-pointer from 31 feet out to send the game into overtime, post which the Thunder won it.

The 21 point comeback is the largest that the Thunder has ever seen since they moved their franchise to Oklahoma. Even though Westbrook's game didn't start off all that well, recording seven turnovers in the first eight minutes of the game, he picked up the pace from there on, not recording a single turnover for the rest of the night.

"That is definitely a blessing", Westbrook told reporters when asked about how he felt recording the highest scoring triple-double of all time. "I definitely don't take this game for granted, and I try to come out each night and try to compete at a high level. That is definitely something that is a blessing and definitely something I can be proud of."

