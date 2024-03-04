5 current coaches with most NBA playoff appearances ft. Erik Spoelstra & more

The NBA playoffs are creeping up. There is just over a month left in the regular season. Most teams have about 20 games left before the playoffs. This year’s playoffs could feature plenty of coaches with postseason experience.

Some NBA coaches have racked up plenty of postseason appearances during their long careers.

Let’s take a look at the five current coaches who have the most NBA playoff experience. These five will have the sideline and experience advantage come playoff time.

Five current coaches with most NBA playoff experience

#5, Rick Carlisle, Indiana Pacers

Carlisle is one of the league's more underrated coaches. He has turned the Indiana Pacers into a contender in the East. The team has one of the NBA's best offenses, rated as the second highest in the NBA.

Carlisle has taken three franchises to the playoffs. He won the NBA title in 2011 with the Dallas Mavericks. He has coached in 133 playoff games. He has only missed the playoffs seven times in 21 seasons as a head coach.

He took the Pacers to the playoffs in his first stint with the team. He is 0-for-2 since returning to Indiana in 2021. He will likely break that trend this season as the Pacers are eighth in the East.

#4, Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors

Steve Kerr has coached in 140 playoff games. He has taken the Warriors to the NBA playoffs in seven of his nine seasons in Golden State, leading the team to four titles.

Kerr may be able to add to that impressive tally if the Warriors can make it through the play-in tournament this season. They may also rally to rise in the Western standings during the last month of the regular season.

#3, Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat

Spoelstra is considered one of the greatest coaches in the game right now. He has the resume to prove it. He has coached in 184 NBA playoff games. That is eighth most all time.

He has led the Miami Heat to two NBA titles and six finals appearances, including last season. The Heat could make another run this year as they appear to be getting hot at the right time. They have won eight of their last 10 and are seventh in the East.

#2, Doc Rivers, Milwaukee Bucks

Rivers is one of the most tenured coaches in league history. He has the playoff appearances to match. He is fourth all time with 215 NBA playoff games under his belt.

He has taken four different teams to the playoffs. He won his lone NBA title with the 208 Boston Celtics. He has only missed the playoffs once since 2007.

#1, Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs

It is no surprise who is atop the list. He is the winningest coach of all time. He has the most playoff games coached among current coaches with 284. Only the retired Phil Jackson is ahead of him with 333.

Popovich will unlikely add to that total this season. His Spurs are lottery-bound and far off from the NBA playoff chase.