5 Current NBA duos that should sit down and interview each other

The interview between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant has been on the minds of NBA fans ever since it was out on Wednesday. A lot of them even compared it to the late great Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neale's interview that took place a few years ago.

Both these player-only interviews had one thing in common. They openly spoke about the issues they have had in the past that fans eagerly wanted to be narrated by the stars themselves.

Kobe and Shaq spoke about their internal feuds during their time together with the LA Lakers, while Durant and Green dissected their infamous argument that took place three years back when the former was still with the Golden State Warriors.

Those particular topics the players touched upon were a highlight for fans who now wish to see more NBA duos do these kinds of one-on-one interviews.

On that note, let's take a look at five such duos in the NBA (active players) who should sit down and interview each other.

#5 Chris Paul and Blake Griffin

Chris Paul #3 and Blake Griffin #32 of the Los Angeles Clippers look on from the bench

Chris Paul and Blake Griffin were among the most successful teammates in the NBA. They have never enjoyed positive results in the postseason as such, but their regular-season exploits with the LA Clippers continue to be rated highly to date.

The LA Clippers, nicknamed 'Lob City' back during the Chris Paul-Blake Griffin era, are probably one of the best championship-caliber teams that never ended up winning a ring in the NBA.

Despite the weight the team carried, many reports in the past have suggested that the LA Clippers did not have a great bond off the court. It was also believed to be a major reason behind their failure in not winning an NBA championship.

Chris Paul and Blake Griffin had their own issues as well. The two reportedly had internal rifts, mainly because they both wanted to be leaders of the team. Since then, both players have played for different franchises and spoken about their 'Lob-City' days in separate interviews.

"You know what you're getting every night with @CP3, he wants to win at all costs...and like all good players, he demands a lot out of his teammates." — @blakegriffin23

It would be interesting to see the two potential Hall of Famers sit down for a one-on-one interview and reflect on what could have been had they been on the same page during their time together in LA.

Chris Paul with some real talk on his relationship with Blake Griffin.



via All The Smoke with @Matt_Barnes22 and @DaTrillStak5.



Full video:https://t.co/uOFd1ygZsM pic.twitter.com/mkUqA84fOI — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 3, 2020

#4 Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden

Giannis and Harden in action during an NBA game.

The feud between Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden has been one of the most intriguing ones in recent memory. The former MVPs had a lot to say about each other's game early in 2020, especially around the NBA All-Star weekend that season. The two battled hard to win the NBA MVP award a year before that, which Giannis ended up winning by a huge margin.

Harden wasn't too impressed with that as he had a record-breaking season that year, during which he averaged 36.1 and 7.5 assists per game. He was unhappy with the way the voters favored Antetokounmpo, who led his team from 14th to 4th seed, while Harden produced a season for the ages, and there was barely any support for him.

While Giannis didn't have anything to say immediately, he made sure he didn't let an opportunity pass by during the 2020 NBA All-Star draft. He was the second-leading vote-getter that year and was involved in the draft along with LeBron James.

LeBron and Giannis drafted the starters for their respective teams, and in the end, there were only three guards left, James Harden, Trae Young and Kemba Walker.

Giannis had a pick to make and surprisingly, he claimed he was confused between picking Walker and Young. When asked about the reason behind not picking Harden, he said he wanted a passer on his team, taking a dig at Harden and subtly hinting he doesn't think of him as a team player.

Harden hit back later on and went on to say that Giannis did not have much skill. In an exclusive with ESPN weeks after the NBA All-Star weekend, Harden said:

“I wish I could be 7 feet and run and just dunk. Like that takes no skill at all. I gotta actually learn how to play basketball and how to have skill.”

While he did not name Giannis, it was pretty evident he was referring to him.

It would be interesting to see what the two players would have to say to each other if they ever sit down in a one-on-one interview.

Tonight is the first time Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden will play against each other since the All-Star game in Chicago, the apex of their media war, and the season suspension.

The Wobvestigation of the history between the two, starting in 2014



The Wobvestigation of the history between the two, starting in 2014 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pcamQCY0h3 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) August 2, 2020

