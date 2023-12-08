5 current players with the most steals in the NBA feat. LeBron James & more

Defense was once viewed as a lost art in the NBA. A major shift toward offensive efficiency and creativity swept over the league amid the analytics movement. However, in recent seasons, the art of defense has been at the forefront of most team's overall strategy.

As such, elite-level defenders are starting to re-emerge around the NBA. Guards like Marcus Smart and Jrue Holiday have prominent roles on their teams. All-NBA wings are usually exceptional on-ball and off-ball defenders. And every big man in the league has a defensive upside.

With that being said, the art of being an elite defender and the art of being a great pickpocket are two different things. Here, we're going to explore which five active players lead the league in career steals.

5 current players with the most steals in the NBA

Here are the top-five active players with the most career steals.

#5 Thaddeus Young

Thaddeus Young has pilfered the ball on 1,589 occasions throughout his 17 years in the NBA. The veteran forward has never made an All-Star team and has just 57 postseason games to his name. Yet, Young has carved out a reputation for being one of the most reliable veterans in the NBA.

A big part of Young's success in the league has been down to his defensive upside. During his prime, his strength and foot speed made him a difficult matchup for teams to contend with. His timing and reading of the game allowed him to rack up the steals over the years.

#4 Trevor Ariza

He may not be with a team right now, but Trevor Ariza hasn't officially retired. As such, he's currently an unrestricted free agent, waiting for a team to call him back into the NBA.

During his career, Ariza has stolen the ball on 1,628 occasions, making him one of the best pickpockets of his generation and ranking him fourth among all active players in the league. Whether he gets another shot at the NBA or his career has come to an end remains to be seen.

#3 Russell Westbrook

The former MVP has been elite for his entire career. A fearsome scorer, rebounder, playmaker and open floor defender, Russell Westbrook ranks third on the list for most steals among active NBA players. He has 1,800 steals to his name and will likely continue to add to his tally in the coming years.

Westbrook has been solid this season. The veteran guard is coming off the LA Clippers bench at his own request, as he made a personal sacrifice for the good of the team. Since moving into a bench role, the Clippers have looked like a scary proposition, and they could be a potential championship contender once the playoffs begin.

#2 LeBron James

What can't LeBron James do? He's elite in every area of the game and is still proving he's a top-10 player in the NBA at the ripe age of 38. LeBron has amassed 2,218 career steals and, given his prominent role within the Lakers rotation, will undoubtedly continue to add more to his career tally in the coming years.

LeBron recently helped the Lakers progress to the In-Season Tournament final, proving once again that he's winning the battle with the aging process. At this point, it's fair to assume that LeBron could play into his 40s if he wanted but will most likely bow out of the league on his own terms.

#1 Chris Paul

Another star veteran with a Hall of Fame career. Chris Paul is currently occupying a role on the Golden State Warriors bench. However, the "Point God" is still an elite defender. Furthermore, he holds the most steals out of all active NBA players, having pilfered the rock on 2,571 occasions.

Paul has another year left on his current contract. However, it's a team option. Regardless of whether the Warriors decline or pick up that final year, it's unlikely we'll see the veteran guard call time on his career while he's still capable of making such a significant impact.

Instead, Paul will likely keep playing until he adds a championship ring to his trophy. Or to ensure he stays ahead of LeBron in total steals, whichever comes first.