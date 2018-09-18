5 Death lineups that can change the NBA this season

Nishant upadhyay FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 554 // 18 Sep 2018, 18:41 IST

Death lineup of warriors

The Golden State Warriors are the pioneers and golden standard when it comes to concocting a devastating lineup. The death lineup as it is rightly called has killed the competition en route to three championships.

A power forward who can play center is the basis of this type of line up. Over the past few seasons, Golden State Warriors have mastered the death line up. Be it with Draymond Green as the center who can shoot from the perimeter as well.

Or the 7ft Kevin Durant making blocks at the rim. Along with splash brothers (Steph Curry and Klay Thompson) and Andre Iguodala, this lineup of the Golden State Warriors has been effective as well as potent against the biggest of the opponents. They have managed to change the NBA with their freestyle and fun plays.

Since its proven success, other teams are following suit on modern position less basketball in their lineups. While the Warriors are arguably at their best right now, here are five lineups that could break the NBA soon.

We are going to take a peek at other lineups that are closing in on Golden State. Maybe not yet with the full star-power that Steve Kerr and company trot out each night during the regular season, but the sort that is growing due to potential and could eventually catch up with the original death lineup.

#5 Philadelphia 76ers

Next Generation of Philadelphia

There is only one thing that will determine the success of this lineup, the form of Markelle Fultz. If the former 1st overall pick performs within or beyond his draft billing, this would definitely be a go-to lineup. Joel Embiid, Wilson Chandler, Ben Simmons, Robert Covington, and Markelle Fultz.

Length is definitely there with Fultz being the smallest at 6’4. Moreover, Embiid and Simmons will always give the opposing defense matchup problems. For the occasional kick out to the outside, since everyone except Simmons is a capable enough shooter from the outside, space won’t be a problem.

Ultimately, the growth of their young stars will be the gauge on how far this lineup can go. On paper, this lineup is solid enough to compete with a skillset varied enough to be versatile in any position.

