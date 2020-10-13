The LeBron James and Anthony Davis-led LA Lakers capped off their 2019-20 NBA Playoffs run with an extremely dominant display against the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. With the franchise tying the Boston Celtics' record with 17 NBA titles after a great NBA Playoffs display, it is time to look at their best players' most dominant nights.

In this article, we will take a look at the 5 most dominant performances by Anthony Davis for the LA Lakers in the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs.

Anthony Davis' most dominant performances for the LA Lakers in the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs

🏆 First-time champ with the @Lakers... Anthony Davis! #LakeShow



AD becomes the 8th player to win the #NBAFinals, an Olympic Gold Medal, and an NCAA Championship.

Although LeBron James deservedly took the NBA Finals MVP honors, it was Anthony Davis who led the NBA Playoffs in total points with 582 points (only two more than James but still impressive).

Davis was easily the best defender on the LA Lakers' roster and also led the team in offensive rating with 130.1 (estimate points scored by the team per 100 possessions with him on the floor) and the entire NBA Playoffs on win shares.

Without further ado, let us take a look at Anthony Davis' most dominant performances in the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs for the LA Lakers.

#5 LA Lakers' Anthony Davis vs Portland Trail Blazers - Game 5 - First round of the NBA Playoffs

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

After the Portland Trail Blazers became the biggest story of the NBA Bubble, many analysts were tipping them to beat the first-seeded LA Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. However, Anthony Davis, LeBron James and the LA Lakers had different plans.

Even after the Blazers took a commanding win in Game 1 behind a 34-point night from Damian Lillard and solid play from their starters, the LA Lakers found their stride and found themselves with a comfortable 3-1 lead.

In Game 5, the LA Lakers sealed the deal behind a stunning night from Anthony Davis. AD led all scorers with 43 points on 14 of 18 from the field, including four three-pointers, 11 of 13 free throws and 11 points in the fourth period. He also grabbed nine rebounds and recorded four assists on the night.

#4 LA Lakers' Anthony Davis vs Denver Nuggets - Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals - NBA Playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets - WCF

Facing the surprising Denver Nuggets, Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers needed to take them as seriously as possible in order to avoid a repeat of the Nuggets' display against the LA Clippers.

The @Lakers take a 1-0 series lead in the WCF behind 37 PTS, 10 REB from Anthony Davis! Game 2: Sunday at 7:30pm/et on TNT #NBAPlayoffs



Caldwell-Pope: 18 PTS, 3 3PM

LeBron James: 15 PTS, 12 AST

Dwight Howard: 13 PTS, 2 BLK

Rajon Rondo: 7 PTS, 9 AST pic.twitter.com/WBqGgLo4eB — NBA (@NBA) September 19, 2020

Before Game 1, a big topic of discussion was Anthony Davis' matchup with Denver's Nikola Jokic. Right on queue, Davis embraced the challenge and showed the Nuggets he was on the floor to dominate.

AD scored 33 points through the game's first three quarters and helped the LA Lakers take a commanding lead in the game after three periods (103-79).

Davis finished the game with 37 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. He made 12 field goals and 12 free throws during a solid night.