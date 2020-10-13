LeBron James just won his 4th NBA championship and his 4th Finals MVP award, as the LA Lakers hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy for the 17th time. James and Anthony Davis were the two best players on the court in every series they played this postseason.

While Davis scored buckets and dominated on the defensive end, James did a bit of everything and led the LA Lakers team by example. In this article, we'll take a look at the 5 most dominant performances by LeBron James in the 2019-20 NBA playoffs.

5 most dominant performances by LeBron James for the LA Lakers in the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs:

Aged 35, LeBron James proved that he's still the king of the league by demolishing every team that stood in front of the LA Lakers in the NBA playoffs. In the 21 games this postseason, James averaged 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.8 assists.

Even though he played a crucial role in all of those 21 games, here are his 5 best performances in the Orlando bubble:

#5. Game 3 vs Houston Rockets, Conference Semifinals

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets - Game Three, NBA Playoffs

After a strong start to the Conference Semifinals by the Houston Rockets in Game 1, the LA Lakers broke even by taking the second game.

Coming off of a near triple-double performance, LeBron James decided to step it up a notch in Game 3 and took over the scoring responsibilities in the first half.

LeBron James (36 PTS/7 REB/5 AST/4 BLK tonight) becomes the first @Lakers player to have at least 35 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks in a playoff game since Shaquille O'Neal in May 2000. @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/EclNLFiPQq — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) September 9, 2020

James scored a whopping 29 points in just the first two quarters. He kept the LA Lakers within striking distance of the Rockets even while some of his teammates struggled to get buckets.

LeBron James ended the night with 36 points and 4 blocks (a personal career-high) and helped the LA Lakers take a formidable 2-1 lead in the series.

#4. Game 3 vs Portland Trail Blazers, First Round

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Three, NBA Playoffs

Even though the LA Lakers won Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers and leveled the first-round series in the NBA playoffs, LeBron James had an off-night with just 10 points. But he more than made up for this lackluster performance in Game 3 as he put on an absolute show with 38 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists.

LeBron James stuffed the stat sheet (38 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST) in the @Lakers 116-108 Game 3 WIN!

Performance of the Night is presented by Kumho Tire.#WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/uo8smU97Kx — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) August 23, 2020

This win demoralized the Portland Trail Blazers, and the LA Lakers went on to win the next two games to knock Damian Lillard and Co. out of the NBA playoffs.

