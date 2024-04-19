As the 2024 NBA playoffs draw near, all matchups are nearly finalized, except the opponents for the No. 1 seeds in each conference, pending the results of the final day of the Play-In Tournament.

With the playoffs fast approaching, speculation and predictions about which teams will succeed or falter are starting to emerge. The playoffs are a lengthy two-month affair, and the discussions and predictions about team performances add to the excitement of fans.

Here's a closer look at five early predictions for the 2024 NBA playoffs.

5 early predictions for 2024 NBA playoffs

#1. Milwaukee Bucks won’t make it to Round 2

The Milwaukee Bucks, despite finishing third in the Eastern Conference, had a turbulent season that wasn’t fully reflected in their record.

They had a rocky year, which began with acquiring Damian Lillard and trading away Jrue Holiday, followed by losing Terry Stotts from their coaching staff, firing coach Adrian Griffin and hiring Doc Rivers.

As the regular season drew to a close, the Bucks faced challenges in gaining momentum, compounded by an injury to star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is expected to miss the start of the playoffs.

In the first round, the Bucks will face the Indiana Pacers, a team they went 1-4 against this season. Antetokounmpo averaged 42.2 points, 13.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game against Indiana this season, and without him, they will need to adapt their playing style.

First-round losses in the playoffs in back-to-back years would not bode well for Milwaukee, but it is a strong possibility.

#2. LA Clippers will dispose of Dallas Mavericks

The LA Clippers made a notable move by acquiring James Harden to bolster their already stacked roster. With strong wing defenders, they appear capable of containing Luka Doncic and potentially securing a first-round victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Clippers had a 2-1 record against the Mavericks in the regular season, and their mix of stars could be too much for Dallas in the first round of the playoffs.

#3. Phoenix Suns will upset Minnesota Timberwolves

In the first round, the Phoenix Suns will square off against the No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves, a team they defeated in all three meetings this season.

This matchup presents an opportunity for the Suns' star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal to showcase their talents and prove that they are a force to be reckoned with.

#4. Orlando Magic will cause Cleveland Cavaliers to part ways with Donovan Mitchell

The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers each won two games in their four matchups during this year's regular season. The Magic are set for their first NBA playoffs appearance since 2020 and have an opportunity to display their team chemistry against the inconsistent Cavaliers.

A first-round victory for the Magic could lead to the Cavaliers considering trading Donovan Mitchell during the offseason.

#5. OKC Thunder make it out of Wild West

Many fans are minimizing the significance of the OKC Thunder clinching the No. 1 seed in the closely contested Western Conference. They secured the top spot in the West after winning the tiebreaker against the Denver Nuggets, against whom they went 3-1 in their matchups this season.

Although their first-round series opponent is not yet determined, they have a combined 4-3 record against the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.

The following round will pose a greater challenge as they could potentially face either the Clippers or Mavericks. However, they held a 2-1 record against the Clippers and a 3-1 record against the Mavericks in the regular season.

