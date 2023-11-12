5 most embarrassing arrests in NBA history ft Kobe Bryant

When you hear the name "NBA", people automatically think of basketball superstars that many look up to as their heroes and idols. While many of these players look like Superman with their insanely athletic abilities, even the best of the best fall into the trappings of fame.

Over the years, a plethora of stars have committed inappropriate actions to either embarrass themselves or get fans to dislike them. On that note, here's a look at the five most embarrassing arrests of NBA players.

Kobe Bryant and four other NBA stars who got arrested

1) Kobe Bryant

In 2003, the late great Kobe Bryant was accused of sexually assaulting a woman. The legal proceedings regarding Bryant's sexual assault allegations commenced on Jul. 18 that year.

That followed media reports that the sheriff's office in Eagle, Colorado, had arrested him in connection with an investigation into a sexual assault complaint lodged by a 19-year-old hotel employee.

Bryant had checked into The Lodge and Spa at Cordillera in Edwards, Colorado, on June 30 for surgery scheduled on July 2 under Richard Steadman. The player faced accusations of rape from the woman, who claimed that the incident occurred in his hotel room on July 1. A police report was filed, and authorities questioned Bryant about bruising on the accuser's neck.

While Bryant acknowledged a sexual encounter with the accuser, he maintained that the interaction was consensual. The case was eventually dropped when the accuser declined to testify.

Subsequently, a separate civil lawsuit was initiated against Bryant by the woman, which was later settled out of court. As part of the settlement, Bryant issued a public apology to his accuser, the general public and his family, while vehemently denying the allegations.

2) Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson faced significant legal troubles, with one noteworthy incident occurring when he was 17, leading to a conviction related to maiming by a mob. However, perhaps the most embarrassing and indefensible arrest was in 2002. The charges encompassed assault, weapons offenses and terrorist threats.

The allegations were that Iverson threw his wife out of their residence during an altercation and, subsequently while searching for her, threatened two men with a firearm.

At the time of the incident, Iverson was establishing himself as one of the most dynamic players in the league. Unfortunately, his reputation as a "bad boy" was only intensified by this incident.

3) Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley faced legal troubles related to altercations outside the basketball court in 1993.

His first incident involved breaking a man's nose in a post-game fight against the Milwaukee Bucks. Subsequently, he was arrested for throwing another man through a plate-glass window, in retaliation for having a glass of ice thrown at him.

In response to these events, Barkley famously declared, "I am not a role model," sparking a national debate. He highlighted the need for parents to play a more active role in ensuring that their children learn proper behavior.

Barkley emphasized the importance of avoiding the pitfalls experienced by famous figures like himself or those depicted in reality shows like The Jersey Shore.

4) Jayson Williams

The well-known narrative involving former New Jersey Nets player Jayson Williams centers on the tragic incident with his limo driver, Costas Christofi, leading to allegations of murder.

Jayson Williams was reportedly providing a tour of his mansion to members of his charity team while handling a shotgun. Unfortunately, the gun discharged, resulting in the death of Christofi.

Williams reached a settlement in a wrongful death case with the victim's family, agreeing to pay damages amounting to $2.5 million. Subsequently, in 2010, he was convicted of aggravated assault and is presently serving a five-year sentence.

5) Jason Kidd

Jason Kidd, once regarded as a respectable and diligent player for the New Jersey Nets, faced a significant blow when he was convicted of domestic abuse in 2001, tarnishing his public image.

In a subsequent development, when he initiated divorce proceedings in 2007, Kidd asserted that his wife displayed extreme jealousy and frequently issued threats to involve the police, falsely accusing him of domestic abuse.

This narrative has contributed to the restoration of his public image, portraying his ex-wife as exhibiting erratic behavior.