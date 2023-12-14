5 experienced NBA coaches with poor season records in history

Throughout the history of the NBA, we've seen several coaches who've either succeeded and become some of the most decorated coaches or have flopped entirely. When it comes to success, one would automatically think of the likes of Phil Jackson, Gregg Popovich, and Steve Kerr. However, these coaches haven't always laid in beds of roses.

One good example would be coach Monty Williams. A couple of seasons ago, Williams led the Phoenix Suns to the top of the Western Conference with an impressive 64-18 record. Fast forward to the present day, coaching for the Detroit Pistons, Williams is dead last in rankings with a 2-21 win-loss record this season.

With that said, in this article, we're going to list down five NBA coaches who've been in the league long enough to experience the lowest of lows in their careers.

Mike Brown and four other experienced NBA coaches with poor season records

1) Steve Kerr (15-50)

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

Steve Kerr is an NBA coach with the least experience in terms of longevity on this list. However, he has won four NBA titles in a span of just 10 seasons. He was even responsible for breaking the Chicago Bulls' 72-10 season record by leading the Golden State Warriors to an impressive 73-9 record in the 2015-16 season.

Unfortunately, no matter how high you may soar as a coach, there will always come a time when you experience downfall. Back in the 2019-20 season, Kerr had a terrible coaching year when he notched a 15-50 record. It caught everyone off guard, considering that he was a three-time champion as a coach by that time. However, he is only partly to blame, given that his star players were missing in that season.

2) Gregg Popovich (22-60)

San Antonio Spurs v Oklahoma City Thunder

Gregg Popovich has been around the NBA for 35 years now. He has loyally stuck around with the San Antonio Spurs, starting from his assistant coaching days all the way to his years as the team's head coach. Coach Pop is like no other, considering how he was able to build a championship dynasty without having to acquire superstars via trade, as most teams do these days.

However, no matter how good you are at coaching, some rosters are difficult to help win. Last season, the Spurs had the worst record in the NBA with 22-60. Many claim that San Antonio was tanking for Victor Wembanayama. While there is some truth to that, it's clear that coaching alone won't cut it for Popovich. The organization will need to rely on acquiring stars on the team if they wish to make the most of Coach Pop's remaining time in the league.

3) Rick Carlisle (25-57)

Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers: Championship - 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament

Another long-time coach on this list is Rick Carlisle. He's currently the head coach of the Indiana Pacers and so far, things are going well for them. They made it to the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament championship game and are currently among the top five in the Eastern Conference. However, Carlisle's Pacers weren't always this good.

Back in the 2021-22 season, it was Rick Carlisle's first year back with the Pacers as their head coach. He previously coached the team from 2003-2007. While it must've felt good to have a familiar face back on the team, Carlisle wasn't exactly a winning coach upon his return as he ended up with a 25-57 record.

4) Mike Brown (33-49)

Brooklyn Nets v Sacramento Kings

Back in the 2013-14 NBA season, Mike Brown had the opportunity to coach the post-LeBron James era of the Cleveland Cavaliers. It didn't go exactly as planned despite having superstar point guard Kyrie Irving by his side. During James' first stint with the Cavs with Brown as the head coach, they dominated the Eastern Conference and even made the Finals in 2007.

Unfortunately, Mike Brown couldn't recreate the same magic he once did as the Cavs ended up with a 33-49 record.

5) Frank Vogel (33-49)

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

The 2021-22 LA Lakers, head coached by Frank Vogel, was a major disaster. Many expected a championship-winning season that year, considering how star-studded the roster was. The Lakers were composed of Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, and Russell Westbrook at the time. That's six All-Star-caliber players in one team.

Unfortunately, things didn't turn out as planned and coach Vogel came up with a disappointing 33-49 record, failing to live up to expectations. He became jobless the following season before coming back to coach the Phoenix Suns this year.