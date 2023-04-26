5 facts about Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy

The rebuilding Utah Jazz handed over the head coaching reins to Will Hardy before the 2022-23 NBA season. Hardy came into the Jazz with a ton of experience as an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs and Ime Udoka with the Boston Celtics.

Hardy hadn't coached a team in a major league, but his high IQ and experience under Popovich earned him a five-year deal as a rookie. Hardy has come into the ideal situation to begin his coaching career.

Utah was in no rush to make the playoffs or maintain their status as contenders following the departures of franchise cornerstones Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert last offseason. The Jazz also traded another starter in Royce O'Neale before moving pieces like Malik Beasley and Mike Conley at the trade deadline.

Hardy had all the room to nurture the young roster with Lauri Markkanen as their best player. He helped them get off to a 10-3 start with some solid play on both ends of the court. The Jazz seemed as good as any other playoff contender at the time. However, Utah's goal was to land a favorable pick in the upcoming lottery entering the season.

Get Up @GetUpESPN



"[Will Hardy has] shown himself very quickly to be one of the brightest young minds in the league."

They eventually limited their veterans from playing more and presumably tanked the rest of the season. Utah finished with a 37-45 record, but the early signs under Hardy were encouraging.

5 Things to Know about Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy

Will Hardy maintained a low profile before taking over the Utah Jazz job but has garnered attention after a low-key successful debut season. Information regarding his personal life and coaching career before accepting a lead role with the Jazz isn't as well-known yet. On that note, here are five facts about the former Celtics assistant coach.

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics



"I'm grateful for him. He took a chance on a nineteen-year-old kid"

Jayson Tatum looks forward to seeing Danny Ainge and Will Hardy again tomorrow night in Utah

#1 Will Hardy is the youngest active head coach in NBA

Will Hardy is younger than most players in the NBA. At 34 years old, he is the youngest head coach in the league, alongside Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazulla. Hardy is also among the five youngest coaches ever.

Hardy's age makes him an ideal fit with the young Jazz roster, as he can connect well with his players and build a culture within the team while continuing his own development as a coach. That also makes him approachable to the players and be open to new tactics that could work well for the team.

#2 Will Hardy started as a video coordinator

Hardy has worked his way up the ranks, entering the NBA as a video intern under San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich as a 21-year-old in 2010. Hardy wanted to enter the coaching business at a young age, and through his connections at Williams College, he secured a role under Popovich.

Hardy got promoted to the lead video coordinator role in 2013 and carried on that responsibility until 2015.

#3 Will Hardy has experience coaching young teams

Hardy tasted the experience of being a head coach in the Summer League. He often led the young San Antonio Spurs teams at the preseason tournament from 2015 to 2018. That's where Hardey was a prominent part of the Spurs' coaching staff under coach Pop.

#4 Will Hardy started his basketball journey as a player

Will Hardy entering NBA as a coach makes everyone wonder if he ever experienced the sport as a player. He did start his journey as a player. Hardy played college basketball at Williams as a 6'6" wing.

He passed offers from lower-tier Division I teams intending to focus more on academics and expanding his knowledge of basketball as a player and as a potential coach.

#5 Will Hardy was integral to Celtics' 2022 Finals run

Hardy played a prominent role in helping the Boston Celtics make a finals run last season under head coach Ime Udoka. Hardy worked closely with stars Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown throughout the year. That's where he earned his major break, helping him land a lead role with the Utah Jazz.

