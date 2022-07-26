5 most fascinating properties owned by Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is one of the most decorated as well as reputed names in the game of basketball. The five-time NBA champion's embellished career includes the coveted 'MVP's', 'Finals MVP', 'All-Star' and many more accolades.

Magic Johnson, unfortunately, had to call a quick end to his career in 1996. It was due to testing positive to HIV+, in what was then viewed as a career-ending injury. In addition, 'HIV' was misconstrued and deemed negative during the 1980s and 1990s.

In the aftermath of his retirement, Johnson created "Magic Johnson Enterprises." It is an enterprise that looks into major investments that he is interested in.

Magic Johnson's porfolio

Johnson owns 125 Starbucks stores, movie theaters and malls, 31 Burger Kings, EquiTrust insurance, and 24 hour fitness centers.

Further which, Johnson decided to invest in his first love and the only aspect of life he was well versed with: Sports. With the intention of diversifying his portfolio, Magic would go on to invest his time and money into sports personalities and athletes.

The first big franchise investment he made was with his own, the Los Angeles Lakers. In 1995, Johnson bought a 4.5 % stake in the Lakers for $10 million. As the NBA grew, the value of the teams escalated — especially the Lakers.

In 2010, the Lakers were now worth $607 million. Johnson’s $10 million investment was now worth between $40-$50 million and he sold his stake in the team.

Magic Johnson invested in sporting teams beyond the basketball world. He invested in the Los Angeles FC of Major League Soccer and after only three years; the team has already been valued at $700 million.

In 2014, Johnson also invested in the L.A. Sparks of the WNBA by outright buying the team alongside Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark R. Walter. Speaking of the Dodgers, Johnson was involved in their $2 billion purchase by putting up $50 million.

Johnson has taken his investments and business to the next level. Today, 'Magic Johnson Enterprises' says its mission is all about fostering community and economic empowerment. They do this by providing access to high-quality entertainment, products, and services that meet the demands of multicultural communities.

They continue to build businesses, grow communities, and have been helping small businesses survive and grow. Johnson has also continued his investments. One enormous investment includes a joint venture in the $8 billion rebuild of LaGuardia Airport.

'Magic Johnson Enterprises' also invests in new tech that can help improve people’s lives. One such investment is Superheroic, which encourages children to be active through data-informed sneakers made just for kids.

Johnson has invested in real estate, especially in urban communities. MJE has partnered with 'Canyon Capital', and they have financed 30 real estate developments in13 different states. This has generated $2 billion, and his involvement in this type of real estate sums up his approach to growing his wealth.

Magic's other investments

A few more of the companies that have helped grow the wealth of 'Magic Johnson Enterprises' include:

Mitu: a Latin-fueled media brand

Uncharted Power: a renewable energy company

Walker and Company: a company that makes beauty products and services for people of color

The Marvel Experience

Walt Disney Imagineering

In addition, Magic Johnson owns real estate properties in Beverly Hills, Southern California and Las Vegas.

Johnson's investments have amassed a sum of around one billion dollars in holdings. This has eventually led him to have an extensive amount of wealth that few have seen once their remarkable careers end.

Johnson's actions and displays will be a reminder to every professional athlete, in terms of how to look out for yourself once your playing days are done.

