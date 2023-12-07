5 fastest triple-doubles in NBA history ft. Nikola Jokic's in 14 minutes 33 seconds

The NBA has seen some of the most versatile basketball players grace the court over the years. Some of them have become masters of the triple-double. Players like Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson have made history due to their uncommon ability to pile up points, rebounds and assists in a single game. Accomplishing double digits in those categories is difficult, getting it done in the fastest way possible is even more staggering.

In today’s NBA, the triple-double has become a trend again. It’s not just the typical point guard or forward that’s dishing them out. Centers such as Nikola Jokic, Domantas Sabonis and Joel Embiid have become threats to put up impressive numbers as well. There’s almost no telling who might end up with at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, or blocks in any given game.

Here’s a top 5 list of players with the fastest triple-doubles in NBA history

#5 Luka Doncic

December 6, 2023, is in NBA history as the night Luka Doncic accomplished the first 25-point triple-double. He had 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against the helpless Utah Jazz. Doncic’s performance gave the Dallas Mavericks a 74-51 advantage leading into halftime.

The Slovenian isn’t likely done, either. He’s already got 40 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal with still 10:48 left in the fourth quarter. Doncic is likely to end up with a staggering output unless Mavericks coach Jason Kidd pulls him out. After all, the Mavericks’ lead has ballooned to 115-78.

#4 Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook was with the OKC Thunder when they hosted the LA Clippers on December 31, 2016. He played just 28 minutes that game and finished with 17 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds. “Brodie” got his triple-double in a little over 18 minutes.

Westbrook’s triple-double was his 16th that season, which topped the NBA. More importantly, the Thunder roared to a 114-88 victory to bounce back from an ugly loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

#3 Russell Westbrook

The triple-double king isn’t a surprise on this list. April 11, 2016, is known in NBA history as Kobe Bryant’s last road game. The LA Lakers took on the OKC Thunder on the road as Bryant’s last game away from the adoring crowd in Los Angeles.

Russell Westbrook stole the show in the first half, finishing with a triple-double in just 17 minutes and 35 seconds. He ended the night with 13 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. The “Black Mamba” played 19 minutes and walked away with 13 points, one rebound and one steal.

#2 Jim Tucker

Out of the names on this list, Jim Tucker is the one most NBA fans are unaware of. Tucker played just three seasons in the league for the Syracuse Nationals.

On February 20, 1955, he gained fame when he dropped a triple-double against the New York Knicks in just 17 minutes. He had 12 points, 12 dimes and 10 rebounds. The record stood for over 60 years until a certain Denver Nuggets big man broke it.

#1 Nikola Jokic

On February 16, 2018, more than 60 years after Jim Tucker made history, Nikola Jokic rewrote it. He now holds the NBA record for the fastest triple-double. “The Joker” did it in just 14 minutes and 33 seconds.

The then-emerging big man finished with 30 points, 17 assists and 15 rebounds in 34 minutes. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks star went toe-to-toe against the Serbian. “The Greek Freak” tallied 36 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds but it took him nearly the entire game to achieve the triple-double.