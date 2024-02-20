5 favorable landing spots for Klay Thompson amid 4x NBA champion's decreasing role on Warriors

This season has been a massive disappointment for Golden State Warriors fans, and Klay Thompson has been a huge part of that. The other half of the Splash Brothers is averaging under 20 points per game (17.3) for the first time since his sophomore season. Thompson is also on pace to have the worst three-point shooting percentage of his career at 37.3%.

These numbers are not terrible by any means, and it could be attributed to the fact that defenses don't need to worry about other offensive threats when facing the Warriors. However, these are nowhere close to the expectations for a guy like Klay Thompson. As such, his role with the Warriors could diminish for the rest of the season.

Chances are that he will accept his new role and remain with the Warriors. But should he decide to look for a chance of scenery, here are some teams that could be an ideal landing spot for him.

5 favorable landing spots for Klay Thompson:

#1 Dallas Mavericks

One thing that the Dallas Mavericks need to succeed is to surround Luka Doncic with shooters. The Mavs could try to pursue Klay Thompson on a veteran deal to add a proven floor spacer.

With Luka and Kyrie Irving drawing most of the defense's attention, Thompson would get more open looks.

#2 Miami Heat

The Miami Heat need to aggressively pursue assets for a win-now roster. They swung and missed with Damian Lillard, and their championship window only narrowed because of it.

Adding Thompson to their roster on a team-friendly veteran deal could help them get back to the finals for another shot at a title.

#3 Orlando Magic

The Magic have a lot of highly talented young guys. Bringing in a former champion who could be a mentor and also provide valuable minutes off the bench could be just what they need to reach the next level.

The major thing that could affect this is the fact that Thompson might prefer a team that is already contending for a title.

#4 Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are a team that is ready to compete for a title as long as Joel Embiid remains healthy. The 76ers have a lot of offensive weapons, and adding Klay Thompson to that mix could help kick their offense into higher gear.

With Tyrese Maxey and Embiid shouldering the majority of the offensive load, Thompson will be free to play with less pressure.

#5 New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have become one of the most formidable teams in the East. They clearly have the star power and a reliable supporting cast. However, they might still be one or two pieces away from being a contender.

A veteran shooter with championship experience could be one of those missing pieces and Thompson fits that description perfectly.

When will Klay Thompson become a free agent?

Back in 2019, Klay Thompson signed a five-year deal to remain with the Warriors. That contract will expire this coming offseason, and if he doesn't sign an extension, will become a free agent.

A vast majority of teams in the league could use a veteran sharpshooter. But should he enter free agency, fans can expect Thompson to prioritize signing with a win-now team.