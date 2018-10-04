5 former All Stars who can bounce back this season

With the landscape of the league significantly different today than it was 4 months back, there are a number of plays and teams in brand new situations that are teeming with the potential to be an elite force in the league.

The Western Conference is as stacked as it ever has been, what with LeBron deciding on a move to Los Angeles with the Lakers and the rest of the Conference improving in order to catch up with the Warriors who have now won 3 of the last 4 NBA championships.

In this article, we take a look at 5 former All Stars who have a chance to get their mojo back in new settings and around new supporting casts.

#1 Blake Griffin

Brooklyn Nets v Detroit Pistons

Griffin signed a 5-year, $173 million contract extension with the Clippers in the summer of 2017 with the franchise hoping and expecting that he'd put his injury woes behind him. Injuries had already taken him below his physical peak for a couple of seasons, but the injury Blake suffered at the start of last season was probably the final straw that broke the camel's back as Jerry West went in on a full restashing midway through the season.

Since moving to Detroit, Blake has performed at an All-Star caliber level, but his play has not gone hand in hand with team success as the Pistons failed to make the playoffs despite swinging the high-risk trade.

This offseason is one of the pivotal moments in Griffin's career. If he manages to mesh well with the rest of the team and Dwane Casey is able to use his All-Star caliber frontcourt to its fullest abilities, Griffin can make his first All Star game in 4 years this time around.

