5 franchise records held by Kobe Bryant for the LA Lakers

Kobe Bryant's legacy and passion for the LA Lakers burns brightly even after his unfortunate demise. A man loyal to the cause of the purple and gold beyond measure and reason, Bryant will remain one of the greatest players to have ever don the colors of the Showtime Lakers.

He came to the team as a young 18-year-old with untapped potential and retired as a legend who gave his life and soul to the game of basketball. Bryant is considered by many as one of the greatest to have ever played the game. He carried and propagated a thought process that has become synonymous with the will to win.

Bryant's philosophy of the mamba mentality has been adopted around the globe by athletes and fans alike. One such example is the four-time Grand Slam-winning tennis player Naomi Osaka, who often claims to be the bearer of Kobe Bryant's mamba mentality. Such was the greatness of the legendary No. 24 that he inspired not only NBA aspirants but also individuals and organizations across all sports and international boundaries.

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi Kobe Bryant became a mentor for Naomi Osaka when she was dealing with some adversity in 2019. She wore a Kobe Lakers jersey after every match on her way to winning the 2020 US Open. Here she is channeling her Mamba Mentality after beating Serena Williams at the Australian Open. Kobe Bryant became a mentor for Naomi Osaka when she was dealing with some adversity in 2019. She wore a Kobe Lakers jersey after every match on her way to winning the 2020 US Open. Here she is channeling her Mamba Mentality after beating Serena Williams at the Australian Open. https://t.co/Wvg4zBZOtj

Franchise records held by Kobe Bryant for the LA Lakers

In the loving memory of one of the greatest Lakers, let's have a look at five franchise records held by the great Kobe Bryant for the LA Lakers:

#1 Most field goals (11,719)

In the long list of Kobe Bryant's franchise records, one of the most prestigious ones is his tally of most field goals made.

A fearless player, Bryant was never afraid to attempt a shot. He was ruthless, backing down in front of no one. His confidence to attempt tough shots and sink them separated him from the good players, making him one of the greats of the game.

In his 1346 games, Bryant attempted an unbelievable 26,200 field goals (another franchise record). By converting 11,719 of those attempts, Bryant recorded the most field goals in the history of the LA Lakers. His record is a whooping 1,784 field goals more than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's.

#2 Most free throws (8,378)

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Kobe Bryant scored his first point in the NBA 24 years ago today. His first & last points were free throws 💜💛 Kobe Bryant scored his first point in the NBA 24 years ago today. His first & last points were free throws 💜💛 https://t.co/TMURZhipru

In his twenty long years in the league, Bryant only registered a free throw percentage of less than 80% in his sophomore season. His career average efficiency rate from the free throw line was 83.7%. Bryant's incredible accuracy from the free throw line, and ability to draw fouls and create plays helped him add another franchise record to his list of accolades.

In his career with the purple and gold, Kobe Bryant attempted 10011 free throws. His count of 8,378 free throws made stands tall till this date, and could do so for years to come as the LA Lakers' franchise record.

