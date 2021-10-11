5 franchise records held by Stephen Curry for the Golden State Warriors

There is no doubt Stephen Curry could end up as the best player in Golden State Warriors' history when he calls time on his illustrious NBA career.

Some believe he has already earned that tag, owing to his massive contributions to his franchise's success over the last decade. Stephen Curry has led the team to three NBA titles and five consecutive Finals appearances since 2015.

Individually as well, Stephen Curry has broken several franchise records that make him one of the best players to have donned a Golden State Warriors jersey. On that note, here's a look at the top five records Curry holds in the franchise's history.

#5 Stephen Curry is the youngest player to record 1000 assists in Golden State Warriors' history

Stephen Curry is renowned for his scoring and imperious shooting ability. His playmaking is something that often gets overshadowed by that.

Nevertheless, Curry has averaged 6.5 assists per game throughout his career. Considering that he isn't a 'pass-first' kind of point guard, his production is quite remarkable. Curry was one of the best playmaking point guards in the league before his MVP-winning years.

Due to his quality as a playmaker, Stephen Curry was the youngest player in Golden State Warriors' history to record 1000 assists. He was 23 years and 335 days old when he achieved that milestone.

#4 Stephen Curry has the highest free-throw shooting percentage in Golden State Warriors' history

Stephen Curry rarely misses a shot from the foul line. The sharpshooter has converted 90.7% of his shots from the free-throw line throughout his career, doing so on 4.2 attempts. This is the highest conversion rate for any player in the history of the Golden State Warriors and also the NBA.

Except for his injury-riddled 2011-12 campaign, Curry has never failed to shoot below 88.5% from the free-throw line in his career.

#3 Stephen Curry has the most assists in Golden State Warriors' history

Stephen Curry was one of the best passing point guards in the league during his first few years in the NBA. That helped him become the youngest player to amass 1000 assists in Golden State Warriors' history. Curry has turned into a primary scoring option for his team since the start of 2014.

That led to a slight drop in his assist numbers. Nevertheless, he was still able to amass 4984 career assists, the most in the Warriors' franchise history thus far. He achieved the feat in the 2017-18 season.

Stephen Curry is also only the second player to record 4000 assists for Golden State. Guy Rodgers is the other player to have achieved the feat.

#2 Stephen Curry has the most 3-point field goals in Golden State Warriors' history

Stephen Curry made an immediate impact in the league, thanks to his long-range shooting ability. There aren't many players in the league who can match Curry's level of skill in that regard.

He has broken plenty of scoring records in his career. Curry is the only player to record 400 threes in a season and at least 300 threes in multiple campaigns.

NBA @NBA Stephen Curry drives, kicks and relocates for his 2,561st career made 3-pointer, passing Reggie Miller for 2nd all-time!

Curry has made 2832 threes in his career. That is the most by aby player in Warriors' history. He is currently second on the NBA's all-time list, and could surpass Ray Allen next season, who holds the record with 2973 three-point field goals.

#1 Stephen Curry has the most points in Golden State Warriors' history

Stephen Curry had a staggering 2020-21 NBA campaign. The three-time NBA champion averaged 32 points per game, and finished third in the MVP voting. He also won the second scoring title of his career.

Curry became the Golden State Warriors' all-time leading scorer after a series of monstrousindividual performances.

He has 18.434 points in his career. Stephen Curry is the only player to record 18000+ points in the Warriors' history, and is on course to become the first to record 20,000+ points too.

