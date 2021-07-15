5 free agents the Golden State Warriors should target in the 2021 NBA offseason

Golden State Warriors fans will be excited about the season ahead after the MVP-worthy displays this campaign by Steph Curry and the return of his fellow 'Splash Bro' Klay Thompson.

Although they have little cap space in the offseason to utilize in improving the roster, they do have numerous draft picks and the likes of James Wiseman and Andrew Wiggins who could be used as part of trade packages. While the Warriors will look into the avenues of acquiring another star, this article will instead focus on what they can do in free agency with their $5.9m mid-level exception.

Which free agents the Golden State Warriors should be pursuing this summer

The Golden State Warriors badly need to add depth to their frontcourt, particularly in the paint, if they decide to move Wiseman. Regardless of whether they move last year's No.2 pick, the Dubs ranked among the bottom-five sides last year for rebounds allowed, finishing second-bottom for offensive boards conceded.

Steve Kerr will also be exploring options to improve the effectiveness of the team's second-unit, which struggled without Curry on the floor. Let's dive into the free agents they can pursue to improve these areas of their game.

#1 Patty Mills

San Antonio Spurs backup point guard Patty Mills

To combat their creative issues in the second-unit, the Golden State Warriors have several veteran options they can pursue with their mid-level exception, the preferred of which should be Patty Mills. Although it would take the Aussie to part ways with the San Antonio Spurs, whom he has spent 10 years with, and accept a pay cut, the deal offers a lot of upside to both parties.

For Mills, he would become the heartbeat of the Golden State Warriors' bench options, averaging 10.8 points and 2.4 assists this year as the Spurs' sixth man. He would also have the chance to win another title and considering the fact San Antonio are in position for a re-build, it may be the better option for his future prospects.

Meanwhile, the Dubs would be receiving a sharpshooting veteran who has gone beyond the first round of the playoffs on five occasions in his career and would bring composure to a youthful second unit.

#2 JaVale McGee

Former Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee

With a lot of questions currently hanging over the Golden State Warriors as to what they will do in the frontcourt this offseason, adding a solid veteran center in JaVale McGee could be a valuable role option for Steve Kerr.

McGee has already won two NBA Championships with the Warriors in the past and one with the Lakers. Therefore, running it back with the 33-year-old isn't beyond the realms of possibility for the Dubs.

He earned just north of $4m last year and so could easily be picked up with the franchise's mid-level exception. McGee continued to prove he can provide effective minutes off the bench scoring and rebounding the ball this year, grabbing 7.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

On the defensive end, he is a mean rim protector and would be a contender for the most blocks averaged in a year if he was a starter.

