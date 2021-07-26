5 free agents the Utah Jazz should target in the 2021 NBA offseason

The Utah Jazz's 2020-21 NBA season ended on an anticlimactic note after they blew a 2-0 series lead in the 2021 NBA playoffs semi-finals against the LA Clippers.

Looking ahead to the new season, the Utah Jazz have exceptional players that can help them achieve a deep run in the playoffs. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are franchise players who can turn things around for the Jazz. Regardless, they need to make some additions in free agency that will bolster their roster.

Cap space will be a major issue for the Jazz, which is why they need to explore options that would not be a burden financially. The Utah Jazz front office has a lot to deliberate on as some of its largest earners will be free agents this summer.

A lot of factors have to be considered before a deal is made. But the early days of free agency might be the busiest for the Utah Jazz.

As we approach the 2021 NBA free agency, here are five free agents the Utah Jazz should target.

#5 Jeff Green

Jeff Green

The Utah Jazz are in a financial pickle, which will mean they will have to make some adjustments to their roster. Jeff Green will be an unrestricted free agent this summer and is a versatile player that the Jazz should look to acquire.

Green was a rotational player for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2020-21 season. However, he was impactful on both ends of the court when called upon. His addition to the Utah Jazz team will ease the defensive burden on Gobert and improve floor spacing on offense.

Following recent trade rumors, Derrick Favors will be available this offseason, meaning the Utah Jazz will need another forward to fill his position. Favors put in a decent shift for the Jazz in the 2020-21 season, but his $20 million two-year contract will put a strain on the franchise's finances.

#4 Torrey Craig

Torrey Craig #12 of the Phoenix Suns attempts a shot

Torrey Craig was traded to the Phoenix Suns by the Milwaukee Bucks midway in the 2020-21 season as he could not fit into Mike Budenholzer's team. However, the Suns found a use for him, and he featured in all of their postseason games.

Craig is an excellent floor spacer and will give room for Mitchell to drive up the lane. Gobert will also have space to work down-low, drawing the double-team and finding the open man. Craig would be a great fit for the Utah Jazz' second unit as he is dependable from range.

