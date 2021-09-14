5 Funniest commercials starring LeBron James

LeBron James is undoubtedly the best NBA player of the 21st century. His prowess and achievements remain unrivaled not just among current players but amongst all that have played in the league in the last 20-odd-years.

Nearing his 19th season in the league, King James has been an All-Star 17-times. That means apart from his rookie year, he has been one of the best players in his conference, if not the league, for every season since.

Selected as the first overall pick in the 2003 draft, LeBron James began his career as a Cleveland Cavaliers player. He subsequently joined the Miami Heat, went back to Cleveland and finally joined the LA Lakers. LeBron is one of only four players to win a championship with three different teams.

His list of achievements is long and still being filled out. The 2003-04 Rookie of the Year has won four MVP awards and four Finals MVP awards. He was the 2007-08 scoring champion, the 2019-20 assists leader, a six-time All Defensive first team player and a four-time NBA champion.

Funniest commercials starring LeBron James

Such achievements bring extravagant fame and such fame brings high-end commercial deals. LeBron James is one of the most sought after celebrities when it comes to commercials and endorsements. His charm and wit make him the perfect individual for brands to market their products.

Here, we take a look at five of LeBron James' funniest commercials.

#5 Powerade Commercial

"If you don't stay, you don't play," - Judge James.

This commercial starts with a court setting and a cop monologuing about the players that complicate the game of streetball unecessarily. The camera closes in on the judge's seat placed under a hoop. The chair swivels and LeBron James is revealed to be the judge. What makes this ad funny are the overly exaggerated monologs, peculiar on-court issues and Judge James' judgements.

#4 Verizon Commercial

This commercial starts with what seems like a physics class. A male student is shown with a physics book in his hands, nervously looking around. Later we are told that he was watching LeBron James' Cavs highlights instead of studying.

James suddenly appears out of nowhere during the ad and says:

"Mr. Ingles, he is not studying over here. He is streaming my game."

