5 greatest clutch moments in Derek Fisher's career

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers - Game One

Everybody remembers that Kobe Bryant was traded for by the Los Angeles Lakers, who gave up Vlade Divac to the Charlotte Hornets to get him. And the fact that Bryant slid all the way down to #13 in the 1996 NBA draft.

Very few of them, however, remember that the Lakers used their own pick in that draft to select their most important role player, bar none, in the championship runs they put together during Kobe's prime - Derek Fisher was the guy they selected with the 24th pick.

Fisher is one of those Lakers legends whose contributions to the franchise's success have often gone unnoticed. Individually speaking, Fisher was not an All-Star caliber player. He was, however, a great complementary piece as an off-ball guard for Kobe, and the Lakers' most reliable perimeter shooter in all of their championship runs.

Fisher is among the greatest role players in the history of the league. On his 44th birthday, let's take a look back at 5 of his greatest clutch moments with the Lakers:

#5 Gamewinner against the Los Angeles Clippers, 2010-11 regular season

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

In this game, a clutch layup by Fisher helped the Lakers get past a lackluster performance against the Los Angeles Clippers with a W. This was back when they didn't have Chris Paul, although they did have the roll men from Lob City in DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin. the Purple and Gold found themselves down by one with 3.1 seconds left in the game.

Rather than going with Kobe Bryant, they went with Old Faithful. Derek Fisher took the ball and drove through the lane—highly uncharacteristic of him at that stage of his career. He let go of the ball with one-tenth of a second left on the clock and drained it for a Lakers' victory.

