5 greatest Game 7 performances in NBA Playoffs history

Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo gave NBA fans incredible performances in Game 7 of the 2021 semi-finals between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks. The pair became only the third duo of opposing players to score at least 40 points apiece in a Game 7.

Throughout NBA history, some of the greatest players to have graced the league performed at their best in the biggest moments. LeBron James has been brilliant in Game 7s throughout his glorious career, while past legends like Jerry West also had impressive performances in such games.

On that note, let's have a look at the five greatest Game-7 performances in NBA history.

#5 James Worthy - 1988 NBA Finals

'Big Game James'.

James Worthy was not the best player in the Showtime LA Lakers, with whom he won four NBA championships. Of course, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were the faces of the team, but 'Big Game James' was an extraordinary player who could've been the leader of any franchise.

In the 1988 NBA Finals, with the LA Lakers looking to successfully defend their title, Worthy had a game for the ages. After tying the NBA Finals at three games apiece against the 'Bad Boys' Detroit Pistons, Game 7 was Worthy's show.

Even though Isiah Thomas had a heroic effort in Game 6, scoring 43 points while dealing with a twisted ankle, the LA Lakers won the NBA championship behind Worthy's performance and successfully defended their title.

Worthy put up 36 points, 16 rebounds and ten assists to record the only triple-double of his Hall-of-Fame career as he led the LA Lakers to a 108-105 win. He received the Finals MVP honors after averaging 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game during the series.

#4 Kevin Durant - 2021 Eastern Conference Semis

Kevin Durant (#7) of the Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant's performance in the Game 7 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Playoffs' second round was impressive. Of course, KD's effort was not enough for the favorites Brooklyn Nets to go through, but he had a brilliant night nonetheless.

KD scored 48 points on the night, the most by any player in a Game 7 in NBA history, also registering nine rebounds and six assists. Durant played the entire game, including overtime (53 minutes).

He also made one of the most clutch shots in NBA Playoffs history, tying the game with a two-pointer with one second left on the clock in regulation time. Durant was actually going for the win, but he stepped on the three-point line and could only tie the game.

Eventually, the Nets fell to the Bucks, for whom Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points, 13 rebounds and five assists on the night. Khris Middleton also hit timely shots in the fourth quarter and OT.

Stay updated with the latest NBA content via our Facebook page. Click here to follow!

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav