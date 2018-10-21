5 Greatest Golden State Warriors of the 20th Century

Wilt Chamberlain after scoring 100 points in an NBA game. Credit: Bleacher Report

The Golden State Warriors are the most dominant team today and have been a force to reckon with for quite some time. With their team-work, skill, shooting, culture, and bench depth, the Warriors have revolutionised the NBA.

They play in front of sell-out crowds and basketball fans from all over the world attend to watch their favourite team play. The Warriors have won 6 NBA championships (1947,1956,1975,2015,2017,2018) and are currently looking to three-peat for the first-time in franchise history.

Some of the greatest basketball players of all-time have played for this legendary franchise in the past. We look at five of the greatest Warriors of the 20th Century.

#5 Nate Thurmond

Nate Thurmond is the first player to record a quadruple double

Stats with Warriors : (11 seasons, 17.4 points, 16.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game)

Nate Thurmond was selected by the San Francisco Warriors as the third overall pick in the 1963 NBA draft. He spent most of his career with the franchise and is the franchise leader in minutes played with 30735.

The 7-time NBA All-Star was the first player to record a quadruple double in the history of NBA. He achieved this against the Atlanta Hawks in 1974 during his debut game for the Chicago Bulls. His statline was 22 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists, 12 blocks and the Bulls won this game in overtime.

He was part of the NBA All-Defensive First Team twice in his career. 'Nate the Great' also holds the record for highest rebounds in a quarter (18) and achieved this feat when he pulled down 18 boards in a quarter against the Baltimore Bullets in 1965.

After playing in the NBA for 14-years, he averaged 15.0 points, 15.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game and is one of the only five NBA players to average at least 15.0 rebounds per game over the career. Currently, he is also the franchise leader in total rebounds (12771) and the Warriors retired his jersey number 42 in 1978.

