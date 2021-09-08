Every season, an NBA team climbs to the top after a long and difficult war only to be crowned the champions of the season. But in the midst of every year's champions are often teams that dominate the league to such an extent that they deserve to be considered amongst the best of the best.

5 Greatest NBA teams of the 21st century

To credit teams of such exceptional caliber, we will attempt to present our list of 5 greatest NBA teams of the 21st century.

#5 San Antonio Spurs (2013-14)

Tim Duncan visible in the background behind Tony Parker

The San Antonio Spurs had an impact on the NBA through most of the 21st century. However, their overwhelming presence was from 2000 to 2015. During this time they won five championships and appeared in six finals, losing only one finals series. Of all their championship conquests, perhaps the best was in 2013-14.

Finals Flashback: Spurs’ last title in the Duncan-Ginobili-Parker era https://t.co/CAoLu0Ns5j — JC Ansis (@jcansis) September 2, 2021

After all, the 2013-14 Spurs were a different breed, separate from the rest of the league for toppling the Miami Heat's Big 3's from the crown. Their lineup consisted of players like Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green.

In Timmy, the team had arguably the best NBA center ever and a future Hall of Famer. In Manu and Tony, they had two match winners and clutch players who could not only facilitate scoring for the team but also overwhelm their opponents with their unyielding will. They are the fifth best team of the 21st century.

#4 Miami Heat (2012-13)

📆 11 yıl önce bugün



🏀 Chris Bosh, Miami Heat'e katıldı ve efsane 'Big 3' oluştu.#NBA 🌟🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/QvQPAG04KO — NTV Spor (@ntvspor) September 6, 2021

The Miami Heat were the first super team of the 2010s. The trio of LeBron James, Dywand Wade and Chris Bosh were unimaginably close to a three-peat. During their tenure, the Florida team won two championships and appeared in four finals in back-to-back seasons.

Despite their undeniable strength over those four years, the team was at its best during the 2012-13 season. The San Antonio Spurs suffered their only finals series loss of the 21st century at the hands of this NBA team. In the regular season, this LeBron led-Miami Heat had a winning percentage of over 80. They won 66 games and lost only 16.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra