5 Greatest Posterizing Dunks on LeBron James

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.01K   //    07 Sep 2018, 13:04 IST

Jayson Tatum dunks on LeBron James

LeBron James is one of the most vicious dunkers the game of basketball has ever seen. He is someone who can dunk at will and is known for putting players on posters. James' arsenal is filled with tomahawks, one-handed slams, alley-oop dunks, windmill.

The 3-time NBA champ has posterized a lot of players in the NBA but sadly, he was put on posters too by some players. Though this doesn't happen very often, when it does, it sends the whole universe into shock. A lot of these posters are relatively newer and is quite understandable as age is catching up to him and he is not the same defender as he once used to be.

Let us look at 5 posterizing Dunks on LeBron.

#5 Steven Adams

Steve
Steven Adams with a thunderous slam

The Oklahoma City Thunder visited the Cleveland Cavaliers for a regular-season game in December of 2016. This game was filled with highlight plays but the most impressive was this ferocious dunk from Steven Adams over James.

The Thunder were up by 10 in the third quarter when Adams decided to silence the Quicken Loans Arena crowd with a huge poster dunk. He finished off a pick-and-roll pass from guard Russell Westbrook with a thunderous slam right on top of James.

This is what LeBron had to say post-game when asked about Adams' dunk on him. "I’ve been on both sides of that before. I’ve been dunked on and the other way around. I think that number is higher."


