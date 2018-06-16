5 Greatest Single-Game Comebacks in NBA History

Here's looking at the biggest deficits NBA teams managed to come back from in the NBA.

Malone and Stockton led the Jazz to the biggest comeback in NBA history

As basketball fans, we all love watching a team come back from a double-digit deficit and make a tight game out of an almost certain blowout.

This is why, on plenty of occasions, teams managed to rally back from big deficits during late minutes of games and win against all odds.

That is what basketball is all about; it's never over until it's over. Starting strong and getting an early lead will never guarantee a win. You always have to play the full 48, and sometimes, if needed, even more.

Let's look at the teams that managed to do the impossible and unveil the 5 largest regular season comebacks in NBA history.

#5 Dallas Mavericks 107-100 Minnesota Timberwolves: 29 points, 2008

Jason Terry exploded on the Timberwolves in an amazing comeback

After two straight first-round exits in the playoffs, following their finals loss to Miami back in 2006, Dallas Mavericks wanted to return to center stage.

On December 30, they faced Minnesota, who were still recovering from the departure of former franchise player, Kevin Garnett.

The Timberwolves, who won only six of the first 30 games of that season, led by 29 points, two minutes in the third quarter, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

However, the Mavericks managed to pull themselves together in front of their home crowd.

Led by that season's Sixth Man of the Year, Jason Terry, Dallas erased Minnesota's lead with more than five minutes left. The Jet scored 24 of his 29 points during this run, more than all of his opponents combined.

The Mavericks took the lead the next possession and never gave it back, holding the Wolves to only two points in the final two and a half minutes and finishing the game winning by seven points.